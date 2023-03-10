Courteney Cox 'Actually Likes to Clean' — And These Are the Homecourt Products She Uses on Repeat

Few people love cleaning more than Courteney Cox.

So, for Friends fans like myself, it only made sense that the actress who played Monica Geller would create a home brand with an emphasis on cleaning. (You might recall Geller also made her own cleaning product on the show.) Though her character's apartment set unrealistic expectations for those of us who moved to New York, it was a place of comfort, warmth, and above all, "no crummies."

Aptly named Homecourt in ode to the sports term "home-court advantage" as well as a play on the Alabama native's name — Cox's home brand embodies this warmth with a collection of candles, lotions, soaps, and sprays to make your home a more beautiful space. "Everything meets all of Sephora's beauty standards," Cox exclusively tells PEOPLE. "It's completely safe, non-toxic for animals, for everyone."

The actress will appear in theaters today for the new Scream VI movie, and has an iconic career — one that just earned her a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But outside of acting, Cox is "nuts about interior design" and "loves doing this side of the business."

Homecourt essentially offers beauty products for the home, with chic packaging and four gorgeous scents — Steeped Rose, Cipres Mint, Neroli Leaf, and Courteney's signature scent, Cece. "They're all really high quality things," says Cox, "but I didn't want to outprice ourselves because this should be for people who care about their home. I wanted it to be affordable, but luxury."

Though Homecourt launched last year, we're doing a deep dive into the products that make Cox's home one we'd all like to emulate. (After all, Harry can't stop talking about it!)

Read on for the best Homecourt products of 2023, including those that Cox is most proud of.