Courteney Cox 'Actually Likes to Clean' — And These Are the Homecourt Products She Uses on Repeat From rose-scented candles to a counter spray that mimics her signature perfume By Madison Yauger Published on March 10, 2023 08:00 AM Few people love cleaning more than Courteney Cox. So, for Friends fans like myself, it only made sense that the actress who played Monica Geller would create a home brand with an emphasis on cleaning. (You might recall Geller also made her own cleaning product on the show.) Though her character's apartment set unrealistic expectations for those of us who moved to New York, it was a place of comfort, warmth, and above all, "no crummies." Aptly named Homecourt in ode to the sports term "home-court advantage" as well as a play on the Alabama native's name — Cox's home brand embodies this warmth with a collection of candles, lotions, soaps, and sprays to make your home a more beautiful space. "Everything meets all of Sephora's beauty standards," Cox exclusively tells PEOPLE. "It's completely safe, non-toxic for animals, for everyone." The actress will appear in theaters today for the new Scream VI movie, and has an iconic career — one that just earned her a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But outside of acting, Cox is "nuts about interior design" and "loves doing this side of the business." Homecourt essentially offers beauty products for the home, with chic packaging and four gorgeous scents — Steeped Rose, Cipres Mint, Neroli Leaf, and Courteney's signature scent, Cece. "They're all really high quality things," says Cox, "but I didn't want to outprice ourselves because this should be for people who care about their home. I wanted it to be affordable, but luxury." Though Homecourt launched last year, we're doing a deep dive into the products that make Cox's home one we'd all like to emulate. (After all, Harry can't stop talking about it!) Read on for the best Homecourt products of 2023, including those that Cox is most proud of. Room Deodorant Homecourt Buy It! $45; homecourt.co The newest product from Homecourt is this room deodorant, and along with the rest of this sleek line, it looks more like a perfume than a room spray. The slender dark green bottle comes in the collection's four signature scents — of which Cox admits her favorite is Cece. "I'm so impressed with this product," she says. "It's incredible because you could have a room spray that masks things and smells nice, but this works in a different way." Using a combination of zinc, yeast, and charcoal, the room deodorant actually reduces odors by trapping the bad scent, breaking down the bacteria, and purifying the air around it. Talk about air care. Price at time of publish: $45 Size: 3.4 oz./100 ml | Scents: 4 | Key Ingredients: Zinc, yeast ferment, charcoal, and fine fragrance Candle Homecourt Buy It! $54; homecourt.co When it comes to candles, "I put them everywhere," says Cox. "I have two in my kitchen. Every bathroom has one. I put one next to my bed." The Homecourt candles feature the same four delicious scents as the rest of the line and are packaged in clay jars that you can reuse (as a mug, a vase, or an organizer). One of the things Cox is "most proud of" is how the four scents are so layered, yet balance together when you walk room to room. With the Steeped Rose scent in particular, Cox wanted to avoid the powdery rose smell that happens with a lot of floral products; she wanted it to smell like real fresh flowers. "I think it's the cleanest, most beautiful scent," she says. Cox worked with a perfume house to craft the scent: "They were able to use upcycled rose material. They used rosewater, the leaves, the stems, the petals, and completely elevated what I sent them." Price at time of publish: $60 Size: 8 oz./226 g | Scents: 4 | Burn Time: 60 Hours | Wax: Soy wax blend | Wick: Organic cotton Dish Soap Homecourt Buy It! $25; homecourt.co This dish soap is essentially perfume for your dishes that also leaves them sparkling clean. "It just smells so good," says Cox, adding that she even likes to use the dish soap on dishes before loading them in the dishwasher (a commonality we share). Thankfully, the Homecourt dish soap formula includes plant-derived surfactants which help remove oils, grime, and loosen up food debris, while the glycerin keeps your hands from drying out when you spend, let's say, 20 minutes or more after dinner at your sink doing dishes. "I have two sinks because I like to do the dishes," Cox says, poking fun at herself. We have to admit, when you have dish soap that smells delicious and keeps your hands hydrated, the chore doesn't seem so bad. Price at time of publish: $25 Size: 16 oz./473 ml | Scents: 4 | Key Ingredients: Plant-derived surfactants, glycerin Hand Wash Homecourt Buy It! $30; homecourt.co Hand soap usage has escalated significantly in the last three years, and so much washing can dry your hands out. That's something Cox had in mind when she created this hand wash: "I don't want something that continues to dry your hands out," she says. "Especially in this day in age, we'll never not wash our hands as much because we've learned. It used to be a few times a day and now it's a million." The Homecourt hand wash formula features hydrating ingredients like argan oil as well as natural cleaning agents like coconut surfactants (which remove residue from your hands) and floral extracts. "It doesn't leave any film or any stickiness," says the actress. "It also moisturizes, and I'm obsessed with moisturizers." We second that. Price at time of publish: $40.50 (orig. $45) Size: 12 oz./355 ml | Scents: 4 | Key Ingredients: Argan oil, Australian hibiscus flower extract, and coconut-derived surfactants Hand Cream Homecourt Buy It! $45; homecourt.co And if the hand wash didn't give you enough moisture, you can add the coordinating Homecourt hand cream to your cart. "The hand cream really works," says Cox. With ingredients like shea butter, hibiscus oil, and micro algae oil, this cream brings a surge of moisture to your fingertips (literally). "I'm really impressed with how it stays on your hands, until, of course, the next time you wash them," says Cox. "You can really feel the moisture, and it locks it in." Price at time of publish: $45 Size: 12 oz./355 ml | Scents: 4 | Key Ingredients: Australian hibiscus flower extract, shea butter, and fermented micro algae Surface Cleaner Homecourt Buy It! $20; homecourt.co Most cleaners aren't aesthetically pleasing, but the Homecourt surface cleaner bottle might as well be a design feature in your home. "I don't like having to put something under the counter and constantly grab it, so I leave my counter spray out," says Cox. "It's so unique and the packaging was really important to me." Looks aside, this product cleans dirt, dissolves grease, and lifts scum with ease. The formula includes a coconut-derived degreaser and a cyprus oil to break up grime on contact while leaving behind a shiny clean surface in its wake. Price at time of publish: $20 Size: 16 oz./473 ml | Scents: 4 | Key Ingredients: Coconut-derived degreaser, Mediterranean cypress oil We've Tested Hundreds of Cleaning Products — Here Are the 10 You Need for Spring The Tray Set Homecourt Buy It! $120; homecourt.co Should you want several of these products, we recommend the Tray Set for a one-stop-shop at your sink. "I have [the products] in a little tray," says Cox. "I have the dish soap, hand wash, hand cream, and then next to it is my counter spray," adding that the design of the set elevates the cleaning experience. Cox's kitchen combo is available as the Tray Set (sans counter spray), but there are several sets available, depending on the product combination you're looking for. "People can do hand cream, hand wash, and a candle in a bathroom," says Cox, referencing the Deluxe Trio. Or you could have all your washes in one place with the Kitchen Trio — featuring the counter spray, dish soap, and hand wash. And if your priority is hand care, the Hand Duo creates an easy moisturizing station with the popular hand wash and hand cream. Price at time of publish: $120 Size: Same as individual products | Scents: 4 | Includes: Dish soap, Hand Wash, and Hand Cream | Tray Dimensions: 3.94 x 8.66 x 0.59 inches FAQs What scent would be Monica Geller's favorite? As the Friends character who once vacuumed her vacuum cleaner with a smaller vacuum cleaner, Monica Geller would definitely be first in line for this cleaning-focused home collection. Cox believes Geller might prefer the Steeped Rose fragrance because "living in New York, there aren't a lot of fresh flowers," so it would bring that scent into the iconic purple apartment. Are Homecourt products recyclable? Cox says the entire line is recyclable, apart from the tops and caps on the spray products, which is something they're working on. All of the bottles and containers are made with 100 percent post-consumer recycled (PCR) PET plastic, and the candle jar is reusable and made with a natural clay. Plus, all the shipping materials are made with 100 percent PCR plastic too, with non-toxic inks. What are some of the accessories available at Homecourt? Apart from the main product line, there are also several Homecourt accessories to aid you in your cleaning process. "The tote is great for carrying all the cleaning supplies and anything you need to clean, room to room," says Cox. There's also a luxurious copper sponge, a linen dish cloth, and an apron to style while you wash all those dishes (each ringing in at $50 or less). Take Our Word For It Madison Yauger is a staff writer for PEOPLE who's tested hundreds of lifestyle products across all categories. With a background in news and lifestyle journalism, she has a penchant for accuracy and a wide range of expert sources. 