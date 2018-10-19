Disney-Loving Couple Visits All 6 Theme Parks in 1 Day: ‘It’s Just Been a Dream Come True’

This couple took their love of Disney to infinity — and beyond!

In a whirlwind trip on Wednesday, Tennessee natives Heather and Clark Ensminger visited all 6 U.S. Disney theme parks in 1 day.

The couple started out their day at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, before making stops at Epcot, Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Impressively, the couple didn’t just run in and out of each theme park, they made time to grab a bite and visit one attraction at each place.

After wrapping things up in Orlando, Heather and Clark rushed to the airport to catch a cross-country flight to L.A. Fortunately, their travel plans went off without a hitch, and they were able to visit Disney California Adventure park and Disneyland in Anaheim to round out the exciting day.

Clark and Heather Ensminger Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort

While the couple, who share four young children, estimate that in the past year alone they’d made the 10-hour drive to Walt Disney World from Tennessee six times, there was a sentimental reason behind the couple’s crazy 24-hour journey.

Clark and Heather Ensminger Disneyland Resort

Days before their family was scheduled to travel to Disney World together last October, Heather’s father unexpectedly passed away.

Heather told Disney Parks Blog that she was “sort of having a hard time” as the anniversary of her father’s death approached, but “unbeknownst to me, my husband started planning this special trip to surprise me.”

Although an email eventually gave Clark’s plan away, Heather was touched by the sweet gesture and enjoyed getting a chance to help plan the experience.

“It’s the magic,” Heather explained, when asked what motivated them to make the trip, adding that over the years “the cast members always go out of their way to make things special.”

“It’s just been a dream come true,” her husband agreed.