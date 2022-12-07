John Prine's Nashville mansion has hit the market nearly two years after the country legend's death.

The home of the late musician, who died at age 73 in April 2020 from complications of Covid-19, is listed for $4.95 million with Dierdre Kerr and Simon Kerr of Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty.

The 7,272-square-foot home with four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and three half-baths sits on a two-acre plot that features a four-car garage and a pool area complete with an outdoor fireplace.

Built in 2000, the mansion's recently renovated kitchen is outfitted with Sub-Zero and Miele appliances. There are multiple living and dining areas, as well as a smaller kitchenette, which is easily accessible from the pool area.

The primary bedroom includes two massive walk-ins that are accessible through its spa-like bathroom, which includes a claw-foot tub and glass shower.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, a two-time cancer survivor, was the writer behind country-folk songs like "Illegal Smile," "Paradise" and "Angel From Montgomery," which was famously covered by his friend and collaborator Bonnie Raitt.

Prine is survived by his wife of over two decades, Fiona Whelan Prine, and three children.

Raitt, Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow and many others in the industry mourned his death.

"My heart hurts learning that John Prine has passed away," Crow wrote in a tweet at the time. "He is singing with the angels. You will be missed but your songs will live on."