Late Country Music Legend John Prine's Nashville Mansion Listed for $5 Million — See Inside

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter died in 2020 due to complications from Covid-19

By
Published on December 7, 2022 06:15 PM
Photo: Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock; ZVA productions/Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty

John Prine's Nashville mansion has hit the market nearly two years after the country legend's death.

The home of the late musician, who died at age 73 in April 2020 from complications of Covid-19, is listed for $4.95 million with Dierdre Kerr and Simon Kerr of Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty.

The 7,272-square-foot home with four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and three half-baths sits on a two-acre plot that features a four-car garage and a pool area complete with an outdoor fireplace.

ZVA productions/Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty

Built in 2000, the mansion's recently renovated kitchen is outfitted with Sub-Zero and Miele appliances. There are multiple living and dining areas, as well as a smaller kitchenette, which is easily accessible from the pool area.

ZVA productions/Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty

The primary bedroom includes two massive walk-ins that are accessible through its spa-like bathroom, which includes a claw-foot tub and glass shower.

ZVA productions/Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, a two-time cancer survivor, was the writer behind country-folk songs like "Illegal Smile," "Paradise" and "Angel From Montgomery," which was famously covered by his friend and collaborator Bonnie Raitt.

ZVA productions/Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty

Prine is survived by his wife of over two decades, Fiona Whelan Prine, and three children.

Raitt, Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow and many others in the industry mourned his death.

"My heart hurts learning that John Prine has passed away," Crow wrote in a tweet at the time. "He is singing with the angels. You will be missed but your songs will live on."

