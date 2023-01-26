Pivot! Furniture Company Allegedly Abandons Couch Wedged in Staircase After Failed Delivery Attempt

The U.K.-based furniture company is conducting an "interval investigation" of the incident, which caused extensive damage to the home and sofa

By People Staff
Published on January 26, 2023 03:45 PM
The damage done to the house's stairwell by the furniture company's abandoned sofa delivery.
Photo: SWNS

A homeowner has slammed a furniture company after they allegedly abandoned a failed attempt to deliver a new sofa, leaving it wedged in a stairwell.

Luke Ansell, 27, had just moved in to his new home in Bournemouth, U.K., in December when he bought a £2,000 (about $2,481) couch. But things went awry when the piece was delivered on January 19, he told SWNS.

Ansell says despite delivery workers assuring him that they made tight deliveries "all the time" the workers from designersofas4u.co.uk failed to get his new sofa up the stairs and instead, left it abandoned stuck halfway up the narrow staircase.

"They got here and I showed them where I wanted it upstairs. I said that it looked quite tight, but they assured me that they do tight deliveries all the time," he tells SWNS. "I just said, 'Oh, well, you're the experts.' They are a delivery company after all. So I just left them to it. They brought it in, they struggled to get it over the bannister and eventually got it in. But then it got jammed, they couldn't get it up or down."

The damage done to the house's stairwell by the furniture company's abandoned sofa delivery.
SWNS

Photos of the shocking attempted delivery show how the attempt left huge holes in the staircase plasterwork and damaged the woodwork.

The situation drew comparisons to a famous episode of the sitcom Friends, in which Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) attempts to bring a new sofa up a flight of stairs before getting stuck and shouting "Pivot! Pivot!" (He also fails.)

Ansell says he refused to sign the delivery forms after the delivery workers recommended cutting off his bannisters and then insisted that they had to leave so they could get back to the company's offices in the U.K. city of Birmingham on time.

The damage done to the house's stairwell by the furniture company's abandoned sofa delivery.
SWNS

He says the company later rejected his account of events when he complained, with the delivery workers allegedly denying they ever tried to get the piece up a staircase, despite Ansell having "actual doorbell footage of them after they delivered it to my house," he says. "I have a photo of them at the bottom of the stairs after the damage was done too."

Luke and his wife Elouise said that the service was "shocking." "Honestly it was unbelievable, the sofa was over £2,000 and they caused about that much damage delivering it," he recalled.

"It's a brand new house that we had just bought for half a million, and now we have to have the work done to repair it," says Luke. "They've destroyed the plasterboard, and damaged all of the wooden skirting on the stairway. They've also damaged the sofa too. It was just a shocking response by the company, so I'm just trying to raise awareness about their standards of service."

The company told the BBC it was carrying out an "interval investigation" of the incident.

The BBC reported that the firm emailed Luke disputing his version of what happened, claiming the sofa had been "left in a safe place on the landing."

The damage done to the house's stairwell by the furniture company's abandoned sofa delivery.
SWNS

A spokesperson for designersofas4u.co.uk's version of events states that upon arriving at the property, the workers warned Luke the sofa would not fit and suggested leaving it in a safe place. They also noted it is a customer's responsibility to check the sofa will fit into the room they want it to be moved into and that Luke was aware of the terms and conditions but insisted and tried to move it with the delivery drivers up to the third floor.

The spokesperson's statement concluded, "We objectively accept that between our delivery team and yourself that damage has been caused.'' They offered a replacement and to pay for reasonable repairs as a gesture of "good will."

Related Articles
Bryan Kohberger
Idaho Murder Suspect: What We Know About Bryan Kohberger
GILMORE GIRLS, Milo Ventimiglia, Alexis Bledel, 'Lorelai's Graduation Day', (Season 2), 2000-2007, p
The Devastating TV Breakups We Still Can't Get Over
Model Kate Moss, a former girlfriend of actor Johnny Depp, testifies via video link at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse
Kate Moss Testifies for Ex Johnny Depp: 'He Never Pushed Me, Kicked Me or Threw Me Down Any Stairs'
Ikea VARMBLIXT lighting
Launches We Love! IKEA Unveils a Stunning Lighting Collab with Sabine Marcelis, Plus More New Home Products
Johnny Depp, Kate Moss, Amber Heard
Kate Moss to Testify in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Defamation Trial After Heard's 'Stairs' Remark
Whitney Henriquez, sister of Actor Amber Heard, testifies on the stand during Johnny Depp's defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, on May 18, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse.
Amber Heard's Sister Whitney Claims She Was Given an NDA After Johnny Depp Allegedly Hit Her
Sarah Krivanek, the American schoolteacher imprisoned in Russia
'Forgotten' American Sarah Krivanek Tells Her Story as She and Brittney Griner Are Freed from Russian Prison
Johnny Depp, Kate Moss, Amber Heard
Amber Heard References 'Kate Moss and Stairs' as She Testifies About Johnny Depp and Sister's Fight
Gregory Charles Case, Brandon Case
Black FedEx Driver Says White Father and Son Chased, Shot at Him While He Was Delivering Packages in Miss.
Kevin Spacey
A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, as He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock (12984518a) Actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing, at district court in Nantucket, Mass. British police say actor Kevin Spacey is expected to appear in a court in London this week after he was charged with sexual offenses against three men. Spacey, 62, is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent Kevin Spacey, Nantucket, United States - 03 Jun 2019
Kevin Spacey Takes the Stand and Calls Anthony Rapp's Sexual Assaults 'Not True' in Civil Trial
Johnny Depp and Kate Moss
Johnny Depp and Kate Moss' Relationship Timeline
Ellen Barkin Testifies 'Controlling' Ex Johnny Depp Was 'Always Drinking,' 'Threw Wine Bottle' at Her
Ellen Barkin Testifies 'Controlling' Ex Johnny Depp Was 'Always Drinking,' 'Threw Wine Bottle' at Her
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - November 21, 2016
Gary Busey Denies Multiple Sex Crime Charges and Claims 'Nothing Happened'
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend the European Premiere of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' at Royal Albert Hall on December 12, 2017 in London, England
King Charles' 2 Children: Everything to Know About Prince William and Prince Harry
The Crown Season 5 Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth Credit: Netflix
Fact-Checking 'The Crown' — How Much of Season 5 Is True and What Is Complete Fiction?