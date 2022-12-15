Shoppers Say This 'Amazingly Soft' Weighted Blanket Feels Like a 'Warm Hug' — and It's on Sale

If you're looking for an easy way to stay extra warm and cozy at home this winter, here's an Amazon deal you won't want to miss.

The retailer just put the Cottonblue Faux Shearling Fleece Weighted Blanket on sale for up to 34 percent off. It has a smooth fleece top and a fuzzy faux shearling bottom, making it soft and fluffy. And with seven layers that lock in ceramic beads, the 15-pound weighted blanket provides even more comfort and warmth than a standard throw. So whether you're lounging on the couch or falling asleep in bed, you'll want to wrap up in it all winter long.

Amazon

Buy It! Cottonblue 15-Pound Faux Shearling Fleece Weighted Blanket, $50.37 (orig. $75.99); amazon.com

The durable blanket has secure stitching to keep the filling evenly spread out. Plus, it features anti-wrinkle and anti-static fabric. It's also designed to be stain-resistant, so it'll hold up for years to come. For the best results, the brand recommends spot cleaning as necessary. But you can also throw it in a commercial washing machine if needed. Just be sure to use cold water.

The 15-pound blanket is currently available in six colors. Price varies depending on what color you opt for, but some options are on sale for as little as $50 right now.

More than 2,600 customers have given the blanket a five-star rating, calling it "amazingly soft" and "so plush." One shopper wrote, "I absolutely love this weighted blanket. It is like a warm hug while you sleep." They also added, "The extreme feel of comfort and security while you sleep is priceless."

Doing some last-minute holiday shopping? Some reviewers call out that it makes a "perfect gift," with one saying, "Bought these for my daughters and they love them!"

There's no end date listed for this deal, but it's not going to last forever. So head to Amazon to pick up the Cottonblue Faux Shearling Fleece Weighted Blanket while it's still marked down!

Amazon

Buy It! Cottonblue 15-Pound Faux Shearling Fleece Weighted Blanket, $53.32 (orig. $66.66); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.