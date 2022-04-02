Amazon Shoppers Call These Best-Selling Towels 'Hotel Quality,' and They're 43% Off Right Now
When you wash your face or get out of the shower, the last thing you want to place on your body is something scratchy and hard. Towels, after all, should be wonderfully soft and cozy — even if you're just using them to dry your hands.
So if you're looking for a set of towels that meet all the aforementioned requirements, opt for the Cotton Paradise 6-Piece Towel Set, which is 43 percent off at Amazon right now. The best-selling towel set includes two bath towels measuring 27 by 54 inches, as well as two hand towels and two washcloths. Each towel is spun from 100 percent Turkish cotton, enhancing its absorbency so you're not left with sopping wet towels for hours on end.
Compared to similar towels, these are designed to be much thicker, providing more durability and comfort. The plush towels are also super easy to take care of: Simply toss them in the washing machine with similar colors and tumble dry on low. Plus, shoppers can choose from several bright solid colors, including sage green, violet purple, and chocolate brown.
Over 21,000 Amazon shoppers have given the bath towels a five-star rating, calling them "hotel-quality" and comparing them to "an after shower hug." One reviewer shared: "If you get chilly stepping out of the shower, this towel will wrap you completely in warm, thick, absorbent, and beautifully colored material."
Another user shared that they "love the way the towels feel on your body after [a] bath or shower." The reviewer also noted that: "I have stayed in numerous hotels and went to their spas… these towels feel just like the towels in the spas and in hotels." Plus, they've recommended this towel set to families and friends, who have called them "high quality," "absorbent," and "very soft."
Head to Amazon to get the Cotton Paradise 6-Piece Towel Set while it's 43 percent off.
