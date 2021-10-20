Amazon Shoppers Say These Are the 'Nicest Towels You'll Ever Use' — and a Set of 6 Is Just $40
After taking a hot shower, the best thing to step out to is a wonderfully soft towel that's just waiting to be snuggled into. If you're drying your face off with a scratchy towel, it's about time to upgrade to a set that's sure to feel incredibly soft on the skin.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the Cotton Paradise Absorbent Bathroom Towels — and they're currently 43 percent off. The set includes six towels (two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths), each spun from 100 percent Turkish cotton. Thanks to long loops of yarn, the towels are super absorbent, so you'll actually be able to fully dry yourself off with just one towel.
Each plush and thick towel is finished off with a double-stitched hem and can be tossed into the washing machine for easy cleaning. Shoppers can choose from a slew of bright solid colors, including sage green, purple, yellow, and coral.
Over 18,000 Amazon shoppers have given the towels a five-star rating, calling them the "nicest towels you'll ever use" that are "fit for a queen." One user even wrote, "For many years, I have tried to find washcloths like I have used in five-star luxury resort hotels and spas, but have always been disappointed, until now."
"I love the way the towels feel on your body after a bath or shower," one five-star reviewer shared. "These towels feel just like the towels [I've used] in spas and in hotels. I have recommended these to my families and friends and they ordered them and said they are high-quality towels, absorbent, very soft, and machine washable."
"These are BIG towels," another shopper said. "They are snuggly soft, thick, absorbent, and heavy. They are everything I need to feel securely wrapped in luxury. These are definitely the best towels I have ever owned."
Head to Amazon and shop the Cotton Paradise Absorbent Bathroom Towels for just $39.99 before this deal disappears for good.
