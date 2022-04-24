Cottagecore Is the Romantic Decor Style That's Taking Over — and Amazon Just Made It So Easy to Shop
Of all the style trends that have taken off in the last few years, cottagecore — aka the aesthetic based on a romanticized version of the traditional, nature-based lifestyle — has really made a splash. In its own rustic, nostalgia-ridden vibe, of course.
From celebrities like Mandy Moore, Kendall Jenner, and Taylor Swift embracing the look, to the rise of gardening and bread-making videos on TikTok, the trend is everywhere these days — including on Amazon. The retailer has a storefront devoted to the cottagecore style, featuring countryside-inspired home decor, such as furniture, bedding, kitchenware, and more.
Although cottagecore has been around for a while, it really soared in popularity when the pandemic first hit, as many people chose to escape the fast-paced stresses of daily life by going back to basics. Now that spring is here, it has seen yet another resurgence.
For some, that means filling their closets with floral skirts and puff-sleeved dresses, and for others, it's all about decorating their homes with cozy, simple items in natural and warm color palettes, which Amazon makes very easy to do.
In the furniture department, you'll find a Nathan James wooden end table that has an elegant open design and ample storage space, despite its small size. It comes in a natural oak/black color and will make for a "beautiful" addition to your bedroom or living room, according to shoppers.
Looking for something that will make a bigger statement? Check out this ″stunning″ three-level bookcase. It comes in five different oak finishes and has room to hold dozens of items. Fill it up with books, vintage-inspired photo frames, trinkets, and whatever else you want to display. And as one five-star reviewer described the piece: "I love this bookcase so much that I Instagrammed it." Enough said.
Cottagecore is all about connecting with nature, so why not fill your home with flowers and plants? This artificial eucalyptus plant has seven small branches and will add an earthy touch to your office, living room, or bedroom. If you find yourself plucking flowers from your garden (or, you know, just buying from the store — we won't judge), place them in handmade porcelain vases to really bring the outdoors inside in a subtle, romantic way.
If your hobbies include cooking and baking, you won't want your kitchen to be left out. Store your eggs or other ingredients in this large glass storage jar, which has an airtight lid and will look great displayed on the kitchen counter.
And for tea drinkers, you'll want to take a look at this set of six porcelain cups and saucers that features a classic gold trim. One shopper raved that the teacups are "very cute and look more expensive than they are." With a set like this, we don't blame you for brewing up cup after cup.
It's safe to say Amazon's dedicated cottagecore storefront has tons of items that will have you hitting that 'add to cart' button. To make your shopping process even easier, we've highlighted some of the best finds from each section. Time to get your cottagecore on.
Furniture and Lighting
- Nathan James Mina Side End Table, $150.47
- Jonathan Y Penelope LED Table Lamp, $71.99 (orig. $109)
- Sauder Barrister Lane Bookcase, $173.79 (orig. $199.99)
Decor and Textiles
Bedding and Pillows
- Madizz Plush Wool Throw Pillow Covers, $18.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Eavd White Floral Duvet Cover, $55.10 with coupon (orig. $68.99)
- Longhui Bedding Cotton Cable Knit Throw Blanket, $32.99 (orig. $34.99)
Kitchen and Tabletop
- Btat Tea Cups and Saucers, $32.98
- Saiool Egg Jar Kitchen Canister, $27.99
- Mora Ceramic Bowls, $32.99
