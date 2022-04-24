Cottagecore Is the Romantic Decor Style That's Taking Over — and Amazon Just Made It So Easy to Shop

Cottagecore is all about connecting with nature, so why not fill your home with flowers and plants? This artificial eucalyptus plant has seven small branches and will add an earthy touch to your office, living room, or bedroom. If you find yourself plucking flowers from your garden (or, you know, just buying from the store — we won't judge), place them in handmade porcelain vases to really bring the outdoors inside in a subtle, romantic way.