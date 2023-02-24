This 'Lightweight Yet Warm' Comforter Is Just $27 Thanks to This Amazon Deal

Shoppers say it’s “perfectly soft”

Published on February 24, 2023 07:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

When it comes to getting restful sleep, it's always a good idea to invest in bedding that will keep you comfortable through the night.

Not sure where to start? Thousands of Amazon shoppers have given the Cosybay Queen Down Alternative Comforter their seal of approval. And now's a great time to add the popular comforter to your cart as it's currently on sale for as little as $27.

Designed to keep you cozy year-round, the light comforter features down alternative filling that's encased in a breathable cover made of smooth microfiber. Plus, it's crafted with a box stitching design that helps prevent the filling from moving around no matter how you wrap up in it.

Cosybay Down Alternative Comforter
Amazon

Buy It! Cosybay Queen Down Alternative Comforter in Blue-Gray, $27.19 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Available in sizes up to California King, it comes in 11 colors, including warm neutrals and bright hues. You can also take your pick from dark colors like black, navy blue, and gray. Thanks to its color options and box stitching the comforter looks great on its own, but it can also be used as a duvet insert thanks to four corner tabs.

While fluffy comforters are typically difficult to care for, this one is machine washable and light enough that it'll actually fit in a standard washing machine. The comforter comes in a tightly sealed packaging, so the brand recommends leaving it out for several hours to let it expand.

More than 14,900 customers have given the "perfectly soft" comforter a five star-rating, with at least one calling it "lightweight yet warm." Another reviewer wrote, "It's so comfortable that I don't want to leave my bed at all!"

Others appreciate its "durability," with one saying, "The vibrant color has stayed perfect after washing numerous times now." They added, "I was worried about the stuffing bunching in the wash, [but] it came out exactly like it went in."

Head to Amazon to pick up the Cosybay Queen Down Alternative Comforter before the savings disappear!

Cosybay Down Alternative Comforter
Amazon

Buy It! Cosybay Queen Down Alternative Comforter in White, $28.79 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

