Amazon Dropped a Post-Prime Day Deal on These Cooling Bed Sheets That Shoppers Call 'Luxurious'
With summer in full swing, it may be harder to fall asleep during the high temp nights. If that's the case, it's a good idea to invest in cooling products.
Start with the Cosy House Collection Queen Bamboo Bed Sheet Set while it's up to 24 percent off thanks to a post-Amazon Prime Day deal. The customer-favorite sheets are made of a smooth bamboo viscose blend that's designed to keep you cool while you snooze. Plus, the moisture-wicking material is lightweight, so you can still wrap up in them — even on hot nights.
Buy It! Cosy House Collection Queen 4-Piece Cooling Bamboo Bed Sheet Set, $54.95 (orig. $71.99); amazon.com
The sheet set is available in sizes twin to California King, and the queen size set is currently on sale. It comes with four pieces: a flat sheet, two pillowcases, and a fitted sheet that fits a mattress up to 16 inches thick. The deep fitted sheet has elastic corner straps that keep it in place. So not only is it easy to pull onto your bed, but it also won't budge if you toss and turn.
Designed with durability in mind, the sheets are stain, odor, and fade-resistant. In other words, they'll last you for years to come with proper care. Luckily, cleaning them is a breeze since they are machine washable and dryer safe. The brand recommends washing them with cold water and tumble drying them on a low heat setting. The low-maintenance sheets don't even need to be ironed after pulling them out of the dryer as they're wrinkle-resistant.
A hit with Amazon shoppers, the sheets have racked up more than 19,700 five-star ratings. Customers say the "airy and breathable" sheets keep them "cool and comfortable," with one reviewer raving: "If you're a hot sleeper like me, then you will love these sheets."
Others call out the "high quality" of the "amazingly soft" sheets that "feel so luxurious." One reviewer even said, "It's like I am sleeping in a luxury hotel every night!"
Ready to upgrade your bed? Head to Amazon to snap up the Cosy House Collection Queen Bamboo Bed Sheet Set before the post-Prime Day deal expires.
