Deal Alert! The Best Electric Fireplace We Tested Is Almost 48% Off Right Now at Target

It beat out 22 other contenders  

By
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer

Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.

Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 17, 2023 05:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Costway 20'' Freestanding Electric Fireplace Heater Stove W/ Realistic Flame Effect 1400W tout
Photo: Target, People / Reese Herrington

Need a little extra heat inside your home? Instead of buying an ordinary space heater that will probably end up being an eyesore, consider an electric fireplace heater. They add a cozy and inviting element to any room while providing ample amounts of heat.

Our PEOPLE testers tried 23 electric fireplaces and the Costway Freestanding Electric Fireplace Heater beat out all the other contenders to win the best overall award. It has a three-sided display and cool-touch exterior for added safety, along with an auto shut-off function to prevent it from overheating. Not only does it provide heat from nearly 5 feet away, but testers also noted that the faux flames have a "pleasant orange color and realistic movement."

This is one of the most affordable electric fireplaces the testers used — and it's even cheaper now because it's on sale for 48 percent off.

Costway Freestanding Electric Fireplace Heater Stove W/ Realistic Flame Effect 1400W
Target

Buy It! Costway Freestanding Electric Fireplace Heater, $164.99 (orig. $319.99); target.com

The compact electric fireplace is able to heat a small room with ease and only takes up to 15 minutes to increase the surrounding temperature by 10 degrees. (Note: Before using any type of space heater, remove any flammable objects nearby and always unplug it before leaving it unattended.)

You can use the control knob to adjust the temperature setting between 68 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit, and can even change the flame effect without using heat. That means you can have the appearance of a cozy fire all year long without using the heat function.

Unlike some other types of faux fireplaces, this one only weighs 17.5 pounds so you can easily move it from one room to another. Turn it on in the living room while watching TV and then transport it to the bedroom to heat up the space before crawling into bed.

We're still in the dead of winter in most parts of the country, so take this incredible deal as your sign to add an electric fireplace heater to your home without spending tons of money.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

leather trench coats
Hailey Bieber, Shania Twain, and Miranda Kerr Make Bundling Up Look Cool with This Edgy Twist on a Winter Staple
Kate Hudson LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Kate Hudson Wishes She Invented the Hydrating Lip Mask Drew Barrymore and More Celebs Swear By
Hailey Bieber Beis Carryon tout
Hailey Bieber Says She Only Travels with This 'Chic' and 'Functional' Carry-On That So Many Reviewers Love, Too
Related Articles
The Drew Barrymore Show Brandon Marshall Rips His Shirt Off While Talking About His New Health and Wellness Platform App https://www.thedrewbarrymoreshow.com/videos/brandon-marshall-rips-his-shirt-off-while-talking-about-his-new-health-and-wellness-platform
Drew Scott Strips Down on the Set of 'The Drew Barrymore Show' in Hilarious Video
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Musician Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall); UNITED STATES - circa 1970: Photo of Elvis PRESLEY and VENUES and GRACELAND; Elvis Presley's house, Graceland (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns)
Elvis Presley's Graceland Will Go to Lisa Marie Presley's Daughters
Christina Hall Visits Alpaca Farm
WATCH: Christina Hall Says She Wants an Alpaca After Visiting Farm with Family
McCulloch MC1230 Handheld Steam Cleaner Tout
Amazon Shoppers Say They're 'Completely Surprised' at How Well This Steam Cleaner Works — and It's on Sale
Germ Guardian Air Purifier
Amazon Shoppers with Allergies Call This Air Purifier a 'Blessing,' and It's on Sale
Inse cordless stick vacuum
This $500 Cordless Vacuum Is an 'Incredible Value,' According to Shoppers, and It's on Sale for $100 Right Now
The Comfy Original Oversized Microfiber Wearable Blanket
Amazon Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Wearable Blanket Feels 'Like a Nice, Warm Hug'
Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows
These Pillows That 'Bounce Back' Have Over 35,000 Perfect Amazon Ratings — and They're on Sale
iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro Robot Vacuum
This Robot Vacuum Is a 'Workhorse' That 'Cleans Every Nook and Cranny,' and It's 50% Off Right Now
Wayfair Furniture Sale
This Wayfair Sale Has 6,000+ Deals in Almost Every Category — Here Are the Best 36 to Shop Starting at $30
Simple Trending 3-Tier Stackable Shoe Rack tout
This Attractive Shoe Rack Keeps Your Entry Organized While Holding Up to 12 Pairs of Shoes
Target End of Clearance Home Products Tout
Don't Miss Out! So Many Top-Rated Home Products Have Their Prices Slashed at Target Right Now
See Inside Bella Thorne's Insane LA home Complete With Weed Bar, Disco Room, Tiara Drawer, Party Shower
See Inside Bella Thorne's Eye-Popping LA Home — Complete with a Cannabis Bar, Tiara Drawer and 'Party Shower'
Vactidy Nimble Robot Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This $330 Robot Vacuum That 'Works Like a Pro' Is on Sale for Just $130 at Amazon
CGK Unlimited Queen Size Sheet Set - Breathable & Cooling Sheets tout
Even Airbnb Hosts Say Their Guests Give 'Rave Reviews' for These Top-Rated Bed Sheets — and They're on Sale
recap for Thursday's episode of Christina in the Country, christina hall, stacie adams
Christina Hall Keeps First Tennessee Project in the Family with Design for Reality TV Alum Sister-in-Law