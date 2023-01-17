Deal Alert! The Best Electric Fireplace We Tested Is Almost 48% Off Right Now at Target

Need a little extra heat inside your home? Instead of buying an ordinary space heater that will probably end up being an eyesore, consider an electric fireplace heater. They add a cozy and inviting element to any room while providing ample amounts of heat.

Our PEOPLE testers tried 23 electric fireplaces and the Costway Freestanding Electric Fireplace Heater beat out all the other contenders to win the best overall award. It has a three-sided display and cool-touch exterior for added safety, along with an auto shut-off function to prevent it from overheating. Not only does it provide heat from nearly 5 feet away, but testers also noted that the faux flames have a "pleasant orange color and realistic movement."

This is one of the most affordable electric fireplaces the testers used — and it's even cheaper now because it's on sale for 48 percent off.

The compact electric fireplace is able to heat a small room with ease and only takes up to 15 minutes to increase the surrounding temperature by 10 degrees. (Note: Before using any type of space heater, remove any flammable objects nearby and always unplug it before leaving it unattended.)

You can use the control knob to adjust the temperature setting between 68 and 95 degrees Fahrenheit, and can even change the flame effect without using heat. That means you can have the appearance of a cozy fire all year long without using the heat function.

Unlike some other types of faux fireplaces, this one only weighs 17.5 pounds so you can easily move it from one room to another. Turn it on in the living room while watching TV and then transport it to the bedroom to heat up the space before crawling into bed.

We're still in the dead of winter in most parts of the country, so take this incredible deal as your sign to add an electric fireplace heater to your home without spending tons of money.

