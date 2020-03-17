How Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and More Celebrities Are Social Distancing During the Coronavirus Pandemic

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Celebrities are not exempt from social distancing, folks!

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the influx of cases in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control is urging people to practice social distancing to slow down the spread of the virus. Hollywood is already being affected by the pandemic as Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and more have tested positive for COVID-19.

Celebrities are doing their parts to encourage their fans and followers to self-isolate and practice social distancing in the coming days. From snuggling their fur babies to doing stand-up on their porches for the neighbors, here’s how your favorite celebrities are spending their time at home.

Lady Gaga

The “Stupid Love” singer is spending her social distancing looking impeccably chic and surrounded by her dogs. She wrote on Instagram, “So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups. I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it. I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God —she said we’re gonna be ok.”

Taylor Swift

The “Lover” singer is taking notes from her cat, Meredith, who sees “self quarantining” as “a way of life” and asked us all to “be like Meredith.”

Swift previously urged her followers to practice social distancing, telling fans on her Instagram Stories, “This is the time to cancel plans, actually truly isolate as much as you can, and don’t assume that because you don’t feel sick that you aren’t possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable to this. It’s a really scary time but we need to make social sacrifices right now.”

Chrissy Teigen

made a cool isolation cake. u can almost feel the boredom pic.twitter.com/HF4ijYXSdV — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 15, 2020

Chrissy Teigen “doesn’t even like cake” but made a “cool isolation cake” with Luna.

Lauren Conrad

The lifestyle guru made a (predictably) gorgeous and Instagrammable pillow fort for her sons.

Mindy Kaling

Kaling is perfecting her work from home ~*lewk*~. “When all of your meetings for the day at video conference calls,” Kaling joked on Instagram. She also asked friends for some fitness advice that didn’t require “like bands and a trampoline” because she’s “only one human woman.”

Adam Scott

My son & his buddies did Zoomba the other day on facetime just to have something to do, and it’s no joke…I lasted 1 song — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) March 16, 2020

The Big Little Lies star responded to Kaling’s inquiry, telling her that he tried Zumba with his son and “lasted one song” because it’s “no joke.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Chopra Jonas is getting “mommy hugs” from her dog, Gino.

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star wrote that now is “the perfect time to be with our families and fluffy friends.” The 16-year-old stressed, “Self isolation is [very] important. Social distancing is [very] important,” and added, “Let’s protect the people that hold our history.”

Courteney Cox

Cox decided to put her free time to good use, learning and performing a TikTok dance. The Friends star wondered to her Instagram followers, “Could this be why Coco and Johnny are social distancing themselves from me?” She added the hashtags, “#bored” and “#quarantine.” Coco is her daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband David Arquette, and Johnny is her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid.

Jessica Alba

Alba and her daughter, Haven, are TikToking together, too!

Emily Ratajkowski

Ratjkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard are spending their time watching Love Is Blind and taking family selfies including their dog, Colombo.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

The former governor of California hunkered down with his mini-horse and donkey, Whiskey and Lulu. He urged everyone to practice social distancing, furry friends or not.

Patton Oswalt

Watching the videos from Italy 🇮🇹 inspired me. Entertainers must offer hope & humor to their neighbors in this time of quarantine. pic.twitter.com/ohrsBtuqzu — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 16, 2020

Inspired by videos of Italians singing and playing with one another during quarantine in Italy, the comedian decided to do some standup for his neighbors.

Brandon Flowers

The frontman for The Killers is spending his social distancing practicing good hand-washing with the help of the band’s hit song, “Mr. Brightside.”