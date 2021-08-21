Even Roomba Fans Call This Robot Vacuum a 'Game Changer,' and It's $121 Off Before Labor Day

Like other top-rated robot vacuums on the market, the Coredy includes an intelligent mopping system. It can run for 90 minutes, 120 minutes, or 150 minutes, and according to one customer, is the icing on the cake. "I bought the Coredy R750 because my Roomba had died," they wrote. "Let me tell you, it was a game changer! What I truly love about it is that it also has a mopping function. I swap out the containers and fill the vessel with very hot tap water and let it work its magic. My floors sparkle."