Even Roomba Fans Call This Robot Vacuum a 'Game Changer,' and It's $121 Off Before Labor Day
Of all the small space hacks we've come across, investing in a compact vacuum cleaner might be one of the best. After you decide to downsize your device, the struggle becomes finding one that does its job as well as bulkier options. With so many vacuums out there, it can be hard to know where to start, but a particularly enticing sale is often enough to end the search.
The Coredy R750 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is currently $121 off thanks to a coupon on its product page. At 12.8 inches wide and less than 3 inches tall, it leaves a minimal footprint on any home, yet its cleaning power still packs a punch. Its suction strength reaches up to 2000 Pascals, the measurement used to determine a vacuum's atmospheric pressure. That rating means the Coredy can extract debris from deep within carpet fibers and crannies in hardwood floors.
The vacuum comes with two 6.6-foot magnetic boundary strips to prevent it from entering certain areas. It also features three cleaning modes — Auto Mode for full homes, Edge Mode for corners, and Spot Mode for problem areas — that can be scheduled through the included remote, mobile app, or an Amazon Alexa device.
Buy It! Coredy R750 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $199.99 with coupon (orig. $320.99); amazon.com
"I've had this vacuum for two weeks and I can't imagine life without it," said a reviewer of the R750. "With two dogs at home, there were always tumbleweeds of hair, even after we vacuumed. Having this one on a schedule was easy to set up and it does a great job picking up hair and dust."
Like other top-rated robot vacuums on the market, the Coredy includes an intelligent mopping system. It can run for 90 minutes, 120 minutes, or 150 minutes, and according to one customer, is the icing on the cake. "I bought the Coredy R750 because my Roomba had died," they wrote. "Let me tell you, it was a game changer! What I truly love about it is that it also has a mopping function. I swap out the containers and fill the vessel with very hot tap water and let it work its magic. My floors sparkle."
Secure the early Labor Day deal on the Coredy R750 robot vacuum while you still can. No matter the size of your home, it'll make the most of every square inch it occupies.
- Even Roomba Fans Call This Robot Vacuum a 'Game Changer,' and It's $121 Off Before Labor Day
- Amazon Is Having a Huge Kindle Sale, and You Can Get One for as Little as $65
- Deal Alert! The Robot Vacuum with Over 6,100 Five-Star Ratings Is $100 Off with a Hidden Coupon
- Oprah Winfrey Said These Bamboo Cooling Sheets Are 'the Softest Ever' — and They're on Sale This Weekend