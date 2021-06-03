Amazon Is Giving You Just 24 Hours to Score a Robot Vacuum for 50% Off

"I've purchased several robot vacuums in my search for the best one for my needs," another reviewer shares. "Samsung, Shark, and others have each left me wanting more. Enter L900, or as I call her Matilda. She is perfect on pile carpets, tile flooring, and wood floors. Every run she picks up stuff that I would not have seen or been able to get to under dressers. I am constantly amazed at how well she gets the edges and how she handles different obstacles."