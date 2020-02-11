Amazon Is Having an Amazing Deal on One of Its Best-Selling Robot Vacuums — for Prime Members Only

Image zoom Amazon

Amazon’s exclusive deals for Prime members just keep getting better every week. From a popular cordless vacuum cleaner to a super cozy bamboo comforter, Prime members have been getting the royal treatment when it comes to saving big on home essentials. And now, the retail giant has secretly slashed the price of yet another best-seller: the Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner.

The vacuum cleaner is Amazon’s fourth best-selling robotic vacuum, right behind two Eufy RoboVacs and the iRobot Roomba 675. Out of all four, it’s currently the only one you can add to your cart for just under $130 thanks to the Just for Prime deal. While the Coredy vacuum is already on sale for all users (anyone can also apply an additional $20 coupon at checkout), Prime users can save an extra $16.60 on top of that, bringing the total savings to more than $90.

Image zoom

Buy It! Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $129.39 with Prime and coupon (orig. $219.99); amazon.com

The vacuum works on both carpet and hard surfaces, runs for approximately two hours, and is less than three inches in height, so it easily slides under beds and sofas. It has over 760 five-star reviews from shoppers who say it’s powerful, easy to use, and super quiet.

“It’s quieter than my Roomba… I can use [it] without the noise distraction while I’m working at home,” one customer wrote. “It also has a lower profile than my Roomba so it doesn’t get stuck under the kitchen cabinets or my dresser. I ran them both at the same time several times and the Coredy seems to pick up finer, smaller pieces of dirt and dust.”

One shopper even went as far as calling it the “best robot vacuum on the market.” “Compared to the Roomba I used to have, this thing is better,” they wrote. “It is quieter, cheaper, has better suction, and does not get stuck.”

If you’ve been thinking about investing in a robot vacuum but have been deterred by a high price point, the Coredy Robot Vacuum Cleaner is the best deal you can snag right now.