Shoppers Call This Robot Vacuum and Mop a 'Time Saver' — and It's Double Discounted on Amazon Right Now

If you're looking to cut down on household chores but still want to keep your home spotless, here's your chance to score major savings on a 2-in-1 cleaning gadget that will make your floors sparkle.

Right now, the Coredy R750 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop is on sale at Amazon. With the deal and a stackable coupon in the product description, the smart cleaning device is marked down to just $130. Equipped with 27,000 pascals of suction power, the robot vacuum easily sucks up dirt, dust, and debris from hard floors and carpets. It also functions as a mop to tackle sticky messes, too.

The multifunctional device can vacuum and mop at the same time, knocking out two chores at once. Plus, it has smart navigation that maps out an efficient row-by-row cleaning path. And it's equipped with anti-drop-sensors as well, so it won't fall off stairs or ledges.

It also has built-in sensors that detect different floor types and can adjust its path and features accordingly. So, for instance, when it's mopping it'll stay away from carpets. And when it's vacuuming on carpets, it will boost its suction automatically.

There are several ways to control the vacuum, including with a remote and the Coredy app. You can also go hands-free, since it's compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

More than 5,500 customers have given the gadget a five-star rating, with some calling it a "time saver" that "makes life easier." They're impressed with its "excellent suction power" that, according to one reviewer, "picks up pet hair, pine needles, little beads from art projects, and just about anything else you don't want to take the time to get."

Others call out its mopping capability, with one saying, "The mopping feature is great and works well on kitchen flooring," adding that it doesn't leave streaks. Another reviewer who called the feature "amazing," simply put it: "My floors are spotless!"

