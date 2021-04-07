PSA: This Top-Rated Robot Vacuum-Mop Is Secretly $100 Off on Amazon Right Now
Shoppers say they love it “way more” than Roomba
If spring cleaning has been taking up a lot of your energy, investing in a robot vacuum to do some of the heavy lifting for you might be a good idea. One of the site's customer-favorite robot vacuum brands, Coredy, is running a sale — and you can save $100 on this vacuum-mop hybrid for a limited time.
The Coredy R750 Robot Vacuum and Mop is currently one of Amazon's top five best-selling robot vacuums, and it has over 2,100 five-star ratings thanks to how powerful, quiet, and efficient it is. The vacuum has a slim profile (it's less than 3 inches tall), works on both hard floors and carpets, is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and includes a mopping system. The Coredy vacuum comes with several tools and accessories, like a water tank, mop cloths, an extra high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, and boundary strips.
Customers rave that the Coredy R750 performs "flawlessly." Because they can "hardly believe" how much dirt it picks up, many say that it works "just as well" as Roomba. While it usually costs $300, you can snag it for just $200 thanks to a coupon available on the product page right now. The discount will appear as you check out your Amazon cart.
Buy It! Coredy R750 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $199.99 with coupon (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
One shopper wrote that they love the Coredy "way more than I ever did my $900 Roomba," adding that it's so quiet that their kids and pets leave it alone. And when it comes to the mopping feature, customers say it's a "wonderful" addition that leaves their home "spotless" and smelling great.
"I got tired of getting a bucket and mopping every week. This Coredy did an awesome job — I love it," another customer wrote. "It's my favorite house toy. It did an excellent job cleaning my floors. I was able to add a bit of cleaning solution (Mr. Clean) and it did great. It holds a lot of water and it holds the charge for a long time. It ran for about 50 minutes before the water ran out, but it still had more than 50% charge left."
A robot vacuum that mops and is $100 off? We're sold. Below, shop more Coredy robot vacuums on sale, including its smartest model that you can save $220 on.
Buy It! Coredy L900 Robot Vacuum with Smart Laser Navigation, $299.69 (orig. $519.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Coredy R300 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $135.14 (orig. $158.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Coredy R500+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $141.99 with coupon (orig. $176.99); amazon.com
