Amazon Shoppers Say Their Floors Have Never Been Cleaner Thanks to This On-Sale Robot Vacuum
If you're tired of lugging out the upright vacuum cleaner anytime there's a mess to be taken care of, you're hardly alone. Rather than continue to rely on this kind of device, join the masses who have fallen in love with the ease of a robot vacuum cleaner — one that happens to do all the grunt work for them.
For those in need of a recommendation, thousands of Amazon shoppers suggest the Coredy R380 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, and right now the price has been slashed by $55 thanks to an Amazon coupon. The robot vacuum has four cleaning modes, including auto cleaning, spot cleaning, small room cleaning, and quiet cleaning. It can hit suction power as high as 1,700 pascals, readily picking up dirt, dust, debris, and pet hair. Plus, it doubles as a mop if you add on the water tank and mopping cloth, which are sold separately. Thanks to its low-profile design, the robot vacuum is able to easily slide under big pieces of furniture, stretching to those otherwise hard-to-reach places.
A set of anti-drop sensors prevents the robot vacuum from accidentally falling down a flight of stairs or continually bumping into obstacles. The quiet vacuum can be controlled via the included remote control — or your phone if you download the Coredy Smart app. Here you'll be able to schedule cleaning times and select the exact mode you require.
Buy It! Coredy R380 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $144.99 with coupon (orig. $199.99); amazon.com
Over 4,300 Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum a five-star rating, with some noting that it gives you the "best bang for your buck" and calling it "as good as our Roomba." Another user wrote: "I had a Roomba and lost it in the divorce. I believe Coredy does just as well at a much less expensive price."
"Absolutely love [this] vacuum," one five-star reviewer shared. "It does an amazing job picking up the dust and dirt on my floor left from my three dogs, and then once it's done vacuuming I switch out the attachment and it mops my floor better than I ever could, cleaning up the mud tracked in by dogs. [It's] easy to clean and use. I think this is something everyone needs in their house!"
"This is a no-brainer purchase, especially if you have animals and vinyl plank or concrete flooring in your house," another user said. "Getting under dressers, beds, and nightstands is a breeze for this vacuum. Easily the cleanest my floors have been in years on a regular basis. Love that robot!"
Head to Amazon and shop the Coredy R380 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for just $150 before this deal ends.
