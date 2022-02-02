Amazon Shoppers Say Their Floors Have Never Been Cleaner Thanks to This On-Sale Robot Vacuum

For those in need of a recommendation, thousands of Amazon shoppers suggest the Coredy R380 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, and right now the price has been slashed by $55 thanks to an Amazon coupon. The robot vacuum has four cleaning modes, including auto cleaning, spot cleaning, small room cleaning, and quiet cleaning. It can hit suction power as high as 1,700 pascals, readily picking up dirt, dust, debris, and pet hair. Plus, it doubles as a mop if you add on the water tank and mopping cloth, which are sold separately. Thanks to its low-profile design, the robot vacuum is able to easily slide under big pieces of furniture, stretching to those otherwise hard-to-reach places.