Amazon Shoppers Say They'd 'Pay Double' for This Robot Vacuum Cleaner — and It's Even Cheaper Right Now
If you haven't yet invited a robot vacuum cleaner into your home, there's no better time than now — especially when a slew of top-rated devices have been marked down ahead of Labor Day. Right now, Amazon shoppers can snag a Coredy R300 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for just $138.99, a steal considering many are often three times as expensive.
This robot vacuum has a suction power up to 1,400 pascals, designed to pick up everything from pet hair and dust to crumbs and debris. Use the included remote control to choose from four different cleaning modes, including auto cleaning, edge cleaning, spot cleaning, and low-noise cleaning, then watch as the ultra slim machine crawls under big pieces of furniture to suck up all the dirt you otherwise wouldn't be able to get to. Plus, thanks to its two large wheels, the robot can easily climb from hardwood floors to carpet without getting stuck.
Built with a set of upgraded sensors, the robot vacuum cleaner won't collide into obstacles or accidentally fall down a flight of stairs while it's in operation. The vacuum can run for up to 110 minutes before heading back to its dock to automatically recharge.
Buy It! Coredy R300 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $138.99 with coupon (orig. $158.99); amazon.com
Over 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum a five-star rating, saying that it "gets all the dirt and hair that you miss" and is "much quieter than a standard vacuum." Others call it the "crumb catcher" and a "gift from the gods." Some reviewers even mention that they're so impressed with the robot vacuum that they would "pay double."
"I have two cats and wood floors and I was sweeping the entire apartment three times a week and still had the occasional fur tumbleweed," one five-star reviewer shares. "This has changed all that. It runs daily and does a great job. Now I sweep once a month and it's only really in the hard-to-reach spots."
"Even the day after my cleaning lady has been here the vacuum manages to fill its container with dirt and hair," another user says. "I have used a Roomba at our vacation home and really prefer the Coredy. The Roomba fills up way too fast. The Coredy has a removable container so you don't need to pick up the unit to empty the dirt. The Roomba spills some dirt every time it is emptied. Not so with this... Best $149 I have spent in a long time!"
If you're looking to add a new robot vacuum to the house, shop the Coredy R300 Robot Vacuum Cleaner for just $138.99 while it's on sale.
