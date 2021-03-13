Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Amazon Quietly Marked Down a Bunch of Cordless Vacuums — These Are the 5 Best Deals Starting at Just $76

It's the weekend, which means there are tons of deals to take advantage of on Amazon. From discounted trendy spring styles to markdowns that only Prime members can shop, there's a sale hiding in practically every corner of the site. Some of the best discounts you'll find are actually on cordless vacuums, which is great if you've been looking to add an additional vacuum to your home, or are looking to upgrade your current model.

Here are the five best cordless vacuum deals on Amazon right now, all under $150:

One of Amazon's customer-favorite vacuum brands, Aposen, has a slew of deals on some of its most popular vacuums. The Aposen H150 Cordless Vacuum, which has over 4,200 five-star ratings, is just $76 right now. The cordless vacuum is one of Amazon's top ten best-selling models thanks to how powerful and lightweight it is at an affordable price. The vacuum has a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter that traps microscopic dust, pollen, and other allergens, weighs under three pounds, and has an efficient 30-minute runtime after a full charge.

Shoppers often compare the vacuum to a Dyson, saying it's "just as good" — if not "better" — than some of its higher-end models.

You can even score a cordless vacuum for up to $185 off right now, like with this option from Onson. The vacuum originally cost $300, but is on sale for $112 thanks to both an Amazon markdown and an additional coupon you can clip at checkout. The Onson vacuum just launched in September 2020, but it's racked up hundreds of five-star ratings since. It has three cleaning modes, a runtime of up to 55 minutes (which is longer than usual for a cordless vacuum), and an adjustable tube that can be extended based on height or shortened for storage.

"Having used a Dyson V11 quite a lot, [this] has equivalent suction and maneuverability. You will be able to go anywhere or get under anything that a Dyson cordless could," one shopper wrote. "If you're looking for a good cordless vacuum with battery life and performance similar to competitors, this is certainly a reasonable option for you."

You'll even find a cordless vacuum that doubles as a mop for just $150. This hybrid vacuum from Tocmoc is one of the brand's newest models. In addition to having all the traditional features of a cordless vacuum (plus a HEPA filter), it comes with a magnetic water tank and removable microfiber mop pad. Customers call it a "fantastic" addition and say it saves them a lot of time.

