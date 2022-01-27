Amazon Dropped 300+ Cordless Vacuum Deals This Week — and These 12 Can't-Miss Picks Are Up to 40% Off
It's safe to say that Amazon is a treasure trove of sales and deals on everything you might want for your home, with entire outlet stores filled with discounted space-saving furniture, kitchen appliances, and more. If you're in the market for high-powered cleaning gadgets, like say, a cordless vacuum, you're in luck. Amazon just dropped over 300 deals on best-selling and popular stick vacuums up to 40 percent off.
Amazon Cordless Vacuum Deals
- Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $119.99 with coupon (orig. $199.99)
- Eufy HomeVac S11 Cordless Vacuum, $204.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Shark Cordless Anti-Allergen Lightweight Stick Vacuum, $307 (orig. $349.99)
- Hoover OnePwr Evolve Pet Cordless Upright Vacuum, $159.99 (orig. $209.99)
- Whall Cordless Folding Vacuum Cleaner, $129.99 with coupon (orig. $199.99)
- Bissell Featherweight Cordless XRT Vacuum, $139.64 (orig. $159.64)
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Stick, $456.96 (orig. $544.98)
- Eureka Lightweight Cordless Vacuum, $177.07 with coupon (orig. $219.99)
- Orfeld 696 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $119.99 with coupon (orig. $169.99)
- Black+Decker Powerseries Extreme Cordless Stick Vacuum, $154.62 (orig. $179.99)
- Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Vacuum, $395.84 (orig. $499)
- Bissell IconPet Cordless Vacuum, $306.73 (orig. $365.64)
This Shark cordless anti-allergen vacuum is one option you have to check out. It not only suctions up dirt and hair like a pro, it also does a wonderful job removing dust and dander, trapping them inside thanks to a seal that captures 99.9 percent of allergens. Another great option is this on-sale Bissell stick vacuum that's made with pets in mind. It can clean up tracked-in dirt, leaves, and fur with its powerful suction. The stick vacuum uses three customizable power modes, has a tangle-free brush roll, and is designed with LED headlights to see the smallest debris.
Looking for an impressive vacuum that's also lightweight? Consider this cordless vacuum cleaner from Orfeld that weighs just under 6 pounds. Ideal for those who live in multi-floor homes, this vacuum can easily be picked up to clean steps or carried to the second level without a hitch. You'll love that this vacuum can also clean places above the floors, like drapes, ceiling fans, and upholstered furniture. This foldable cordless vacuum is another one to consider: It uses 280 watts of power, works with a built-in Hepa filter, and has a lightweight frame, earning it more than 4,600 five-star ratings.
For those who prefer something without a charging base, you'll want to check out this Hoover vacuum cleaner. In lieu of a dock, this cordless vacuum cleaner uses an external battery that charges via a wall outlet and connects into the device to deliver wow-worthy suction. Unlike other cordless vacuums that sport a dust cup by the handle, this one is built into the bottom, allowing it to hold more crumbs, pet hair, and debris. You can get it 24 percent off.
Scroll through the best cordless vacuum deals that are on sale at Amazon right now. Some advice? Don't wait too long — they won't last. And if you want even more deals on all things home, head to Amazon's outlet store for the latest sales now.
