Amazon Dropped 300+ Cordless Vacuum Deals This Week — and These 12 Can't-Miss Picks Are Up to 40% Off

Looking for an impressive vacuum that's also lightweight? Consider this cordless vacuum cleaner from Orfeld that weighs just under 6 pounds. Ideal for those who live in multi-floor homes, this vacuum can easily be picked up to clean steps or carried to the second level without a hitch. You'll love that this vacuum can also clean places above the floors, like drapes, ceiling fans, and upholstered furniture. This foldable cordless vacuum is another one to consider: It uses 280 watts of power, works with a built-in Hepa filter, and has a lightweight frame, earning it more than 4,600 five-star ratings.