This Cushy Memory Foam Chair Conveniently Converts into a Bed for Easy Hosting — and It's Under $200
There are a handful of things you can never have too many of in life — friends being one of them. But when playdates and hangouts turn into sleepovers and overnight stays, having too much of a good thing can lead to inevitable issues when you're entertaining in small spaces.
This convertible solution from CordaRoy offers everything you need to accommodate guests of all ages. By day, it's a cushy bean bag-style chair, and by night, it fully flattens, transforming into a supportive bed. To convert, simply unzip the chair's washer- and dryer-safe microfiber cover to remove, then flip the inner cushion to unfurl and flatten it into a bed. It transforms back in seconds with just four easy steps (and some help from a friend).
At first glance, the Shark Tank-featured chair looks like a traditional bean bag, but take a seat and you'll quickly realize that it's much more comfortable than the ones from your childhood. The CordaRoy is actually filled with memory foam instead of expanded polystyrene beads — or "beans," as we know it, giving the surface extra sturdiness that's more supportive to sit or lay on. Because it's bean-free, you won't hear any distracting rustling or feel any unsettling sinking as you try to fall asleep, though shoppers do recommend airing out the chair after opening to let the foam fully expand.
Reviewers call it a "comfortable alternative to air mattresses," saying it not only offers better stability, but also requires far less time and effort to set up. And it's more durable for long-term use — especially with pets and kids.
"Perfect for my grandkids' playroom and such a bonus that they convert to mattresses for when they spend the night," wrote one five-star reviewer who purchased two chairs. "So much easier than blowing up air mattresses, and no need to worry about them falling off a regular bed! The bean bags are super comfy. In fact, my husband and I have been known to watch movies in the playroom because they are the best seats in the house. No regrets on this purchase!"
"Originally purchased for when we have visitors to use instead of air mattresses, now it's just an extra bed for whenever we want to sleep in the living room curled up by the fireplace watching a movie," wrote another reviewer. "Instantly fell asleep the first time I laid on it. I wasn't trying to take a nap, but it was so comfortable for me that I just crashed. While it's a full size, my husband and I, along with our dachshunds, have slept on this mattress a few nights just because we wanted to and we found it quite comfortable enough to repeat. It's also comfortable as a "bean bag" chair as well."
With more than 3,000 five-star ratings, the brand's most popular style, the chenille chair, comes in a selection of four colors and three bed sizes (full, queen, and king) — and nearly all are on sale with prices starting at $171. It's also available as a high-backed nest chair for additional lumbar support, plus cover options made of equally soft faux fur and corduroy materials. Whichever you choose, shop the one-of-a-kind CordaRoy convertible chair for small space entertaining now while the discounts last.
