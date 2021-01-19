This Body Pillow Is ‘Absolutely Worth It’ Thanks to a Clever Design Feature
Side sleepers need support for their back and stomach at night, and a body pillow is easily the best way to get it. Not only does it provide soft cushioning for your head and knees, but it can also be a cozy cuddle buddy. One body pillow that Amazon shoppers love is from Coop Home Goods — and some even call it the "best body pillow ever" thanks to its special design feature.
Coop's memory foam body pillow is not only hypoallergenic, but it's also completely customizable. It has a removable-fill design, so you can simply add or remove its shredded memory foam fill to create different layers of support throughout the pillow. The bedtime must-have provides orthopedic relief for pressure points like your hips, knees, and back, and it can even be tossed in the wash for a quick clean. Its gel-infused memory foam molds to your body over time, and shoppers say it doesn't lose its firmness or loft, even after months of use.
Reviewers have awarded it 4.6 stars from more than 1,700 ratings. It's no surprise to see that many have called the pillow "comfortable," "flexible," "easy to mold," and "absolutely worth it."
One shopper said that they "sleep so well now" with this body pillow. "I've been using this pillow for four months and now I cannot sleep without it," they added. "It's held up great and has not lost its shape. In fact it seems to have really molded to my body. I use it to support my leg and my arm but also I can use it to support my back if needed. Just all around a lovely pillow if you need to prop up your appendages while sleeping."
Another reviewer said the pillow reduced "years" of back pain. "The pillow gives such great support so I no longer toss and turn," they said. "I wake pain-free and refreshed. I'm astonished. It's a must try if you've struggled to find a good solution."
Whether you're a side sleeper in need of more orthopedic support or simply looking for something soft to cuddle with, Coop Home Goods' adjustable body pillow might be the right thing for you. Shop it for $70 at Amazon below.
Buy It! Coop Home Goods Adjustable Body Pillow with Hypoallergenic Cross-Cut Memory Foam, $69.99; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.
- Even Runners Are Ditching Their $100 Leggings for These ‘Buttery Soft’ $17 Yoga Pants
- Shoppers Are Installing This Whisper-Quiet Window Air Conditioner in Under 30 Minutes
- Shoppers Say This Powerful Oscillating Tower Fan Is So Quiet, They ‘Can’t Even Hear It’
- Nearly 57,000 Amazon Shoppers Agree That These Are the Best Waste Bags for Dogs