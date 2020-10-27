This Adjustable Pillow with 20,000+ Five-Star Reviews Is ‘Godsent,’ According to Shoppers with Neck Pain
Waking up in the morning with a stiff neck often stems from an awkwardly positioned pillow that’s either too high, too low, too tough, or too soft. Of course, everyone has their personal pillow preferences, but finding the right one — especially when shopping online — can be a hassle.
Perhaps that’s the reason why Amazon shoppers are raving about Coop Home Goods’ adjustable memory foam pillow, which lets you customize just how much filling you want under your neck. This pillow has garnered a whopping 20,000+ five-star ratings on Amazon and an overall 4.5-star rating. Reviewers have called it “godsent” and say it provides an “unbelievably stark difference for a side-sleeper with sleep issues.”
What makes this loft pillow special is its adjustable memory foam fill that allows you to increase or decrease the lift of your pillow. Each pillow arrives with an extra half-pound bag of memory foam filling that you can add into your pillow by unzipping the insert. The pillows are hypoallergenic and also dust mite-resistant — making them perfect for those prone to allergies — and the covers are made from ultra-lightweight bamboo rayon that feels incredibly soft.
A shopper who is a “very light sleeper” and has “struggled with a solid, good night’s sleep for years” called Coop Home Goods’ pillow the “best pillow ever.”
“The wrong bedding and wrong temperature will keep me up for hours,” said the reviewer. “Everyday this week I’ve slept like a brick without waking up briefly to adjust my pillow. I didn’t know I was capable of this. Usually I need two to four weeks before accepting change but I had to write this review within a week because it’s godsent.”
Another said that this pillow “far exceeded” their expectations. “My previous pillow was flat, uncomfortable and gave me zero support,” wrote the shopper. “When I used to lay down at night, I'd toss and turn at least five times before I slept. My average with this pillow is about two times, it has molded itself to my sleeping position and I can just hop into bed and choose which side I want to sleep on. This pillow is excellent, no doubt about that.”
Coop Home Goods’ pillow is available in both queen and king sizes and starts at $60. Shop now for what might be the key to a good’s night sleep — at last.
