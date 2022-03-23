More Than 13,000 Amazon Shoppers Swear by This 'Dangerously Comfortable' Cooling Mattress Topper
If you're in the market for a comfortable bed upgrade as the weather starts to warm up, Amazon shoppers recommend this cooling mattress topper that's up to 46 percent off right now.
Made with plush alternative down filling, the Coonp cooling mattress topper provides extra comfort for side, stomach, or back sleepers. It also distributes weight evenly, so you stay supported throughout the night. Ideal for hot sleepers, it has a 400-thread-count outer layer featuring combed cotton for added ventilation — making it super breathable.
Designed to go on your bed like a fitted sheet, the topper has a pocket that can accommodate mattresses 8 to 21-inches thick. But unlike most fitted sheets, the deep pocket makes it easy to put on your mattress. It even has an elastic band that ensures it stays in place.
Another feature worth noting is that it's machine washable and dryer safe, so caring for it is a breeze. After washing and drying it, it'll stay fluffy. (The brand recommends throwing it in the dryer to fluff it before using it for the first time)
The mattress topper, which is available in white and gray, comes in eight sizes, from twin to California king. Pricing depends on the size and color, but every style is currently on sale. The best deal is on the queen-size topper in white. Normally, it costs $100, but you can snag it for $54 while the deal lasts.
Buy It! Coonp Cooling Mattress Topper in White, $53.99–$89.16 (orig. $69.90–$104.90); amazon.com
Numerous Amazon shoppers have left glowing reviews for the mattress topper, which has more than 13,300 five-star ratings. Customers say the "dangerously comfortable" topper is so "fluffy and soft" that they "never want to get out of bed."
Shoppers also rave about how breathable it is, with one saying it feels "like sleeping on a cool cloud." Others call out how the topper stays in place, claiming it "remains secure through long periods of use."
Head to Amazon to score major savings on the customer-favorite Coonp cooling mattress topper before the deal ends.
- More Than 13,000 Amazon Shoppers Swear by This 'Dangerously Comfortable' Cooling Mattress Topper
- What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving for Spring? These 10 Chart-Climbing Fashion Finds That Start at $15
- Amazon Shoppers Are Disgusted by How Dirty Their Carpets Were Before Using This On-Sale Carpet Cleaner
- Spring Is Here! Fill Your Cart with Finds from Target's New Patio and Garden Store for Less Than $25