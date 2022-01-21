Amazon Shoppers Say This 'Cloud-Like' Topper Can Save an Old Mattress — and It's 36% Off

The mattress pad is stuffed with a breathable down-alternative fill that's able to wick away sweat to keep you cool and dry throughout the night. Thanks to the individual sections, the filling won't move or become displaced while you sleep. Plus, the topper is outfitted with deep elastic pockets on each corner that help keep the entire pad in place (even if you're the kind of sleeper who tosses and turns all night long). It's ideal for just about every type of sleeper, whether your preferred position is on your side, stomach, or back.