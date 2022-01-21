Amazon Shoppers Say This 'Cloud-Like' Topper Can Save an Old Mattress — and It's 36% Off
If you've noticed your mattress is feeling a little harder than usual lately, it's likely that it just needs a little added cushioning. Rather than spend a few hundred dollars on a brand new mattress, all you have to do is invest in a solid mattress topper, like the Coonp Extra-Thick Mattress Topper, which is currently on sale at Amazon.
The mattress pad is stuffed with a breathable down-alternative fill that's able to wick away sweat to keep you cool and dry throughout the night. Thanks to the individual sections, the filling won't move or become displaced while you sleep. Plus, the topper is outfitted with deep elastic pockets on each corner that help keep the entire pad in place (even if you're the kind of sleeper who tosses and turns all night long). It's ideal for just about every type of sleeper, whether your preferred position is on your side, stomach, or back.
Buy It! Coonp Extra-Thick Mattress Topper, $66.51 with coupon (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
This mattress topper is among the most popular in its category on Amazon, having earned more than12,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers say you can "save an old mattress" with this topper, while others call it "cloud-like." One reviewer raved: "I slept on it for the first time last night and I haven't been so comfortable in a long time."
"I was skeptical reading all the great reviews and blown away after sleeping on this mattress pad for three weeks," a shopper wrote. "After the first night I was like no way this mattress pad can make that much difference! I sleep like a baby and I find myself in the deepest sleep. My golden retriever is in love with it too and I think he might enjoy it more than me. You really can't go wrong with this product for the money."
"I had stayed at a hotel and it was the best night's sleep I had in a very long time," another user said. "I didn't want to leave the bed. I examined the bed and found it had this type of pad on it. I bought one. I don't want to leave my own bed now."
Normally $100, the pad is going for just over $66 when you apply the on-site coupon. Head to Amazon and shop the Coonp Extra Thick Mattress Topper before this deal ends and the price goes with it.
