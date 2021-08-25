Amazon Shoppers Say They Get the 'Deepest Sleep' with This Cooling Mattress Topper — and It's on Sale
If you've been sleeping on an old, lumpy mattress, there's a much more inexpensive way to revive it than sinking a ton of money into a new one. All you've got to do is add a mattress topper for a burst of extra cushion, and it'll almost be like you just purchased a brand new bed.
If you're not quite sure where to start, Amazon shoppers recommend the Coonp Extra Thick Cooling Mattress Topper, which also happens to be on sale. This super filled mattress topper is stuffed with a down alternative that's sewn in a box stitch so it won't move around overnight. It's cool and breathable, able to distribute heat and help regulate your temperature so you won't sweat. Anyone will find comfort with the topper, whether you're a side, back, or stomach sleeper.
Each mattress pad is designed with an elastic deep pocket that can fit over any mattress. And when it gets dirty, just toss the mattress pad into the washing machine to clean. Shoppers can choose from all traditional bed sizes, from twin to California king, as well as two colors: white and black.
Buy It! Coonp Extra Thick Cooling Mattress Top, $69.90-$85.40 (orig. $89.99-97.87); amazon.com
Over 10,000 Amazon shoppers have given the mattress topper a five-star rating, citing that you can "save an old mattress." Many mention that it's like "sleeping on a cool cloud" and gives you a "great night's sleep." One even writes: "We added this topper and it was like getting a new bed."
"I've woken up on my firm mattress so many times throughout the night in so much pain. I...was getting a massage once a week it was so bad," one five-star reviewer explains. "I really couldn't afford a new mattress so I figured I'd try this out, and let me tell you. I just slept through the night. I woke up with no back pain for the first time in almost a year. I feel like a new woman."
"I was blown away sleeping on this mattress pad for three weeks," another shopper shares. "After the first night I was like no way this mattress pad can make that much difference! I sleep like a baby and find myself in the deepest sleep. My golden retriever is in love with it too and I think he might enjoy it more than me. You really can't go wrong with this product for the money."
Whether you're looking to revive an old mattress or simply want to add some cushion to the bed, shop the Coonp Extra Thick Cooling Mattress Top at Amazon while it's on sale.
