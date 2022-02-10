Even Snobby Sleepers Are Replacing Their Goose-Down Pillows with This Now-$27 Set from Amazon
Getting a good night's sleep often revolves around a few variables, including sleeping on soft bed sheets and finding a mattress that suits your preferences (whether that's a firm or extra soft option). Securing a pillow is just as important, so if you've been in search of a new one to test out, consider the Coolzon Down Alternative Bed Pillows, which cost $27 for a set of two at Amazon — that's just $13.50 apiece.
Made from polyester material, the pillows are breathable and soft, jammed with a down-like microfiber stuffing that gives them a wonderful plumpness. Each pillow is wrapped in a gusseted band that prevents it from flattening or losing shape over time, and since the design is firm enough to keep the neck aligned with the rest of the body, sleeping on one may even help reduce neck pain upon waking.
Buy It! Coolzon Set of 2 Bed Pillows, $26.99 (orig. $36.90); amazon.com
More than 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given the bed pillows a five-star rating, with one person noting that they're "just as comfortable" as pillows that retail for $120. Someone else called the pillows "down like," while another wrote, "As soon as my head hits the pillow, I am asleep!"
One self-proclaimed "snobby spoiled sleeper," who had been using goose-down pillows for over 50 years, finally took the plunge and bought these pillows with the intention of putting them in the guest room. However, once the guests were gone, the reviewer decided to test out the pillows and was extremely impressed, explaining, "They have now replaced my goose-down pillows and my husband and I are going to buy more. The pillow 'cradles' your neck and is absolutely amazing!"
Head to Amazon and shop the Coolzon Set of 2 Bed Pillows for 27 percent off before this deal disappears for good.
- Even Snobby Sleepers Are Replacing Their Goose-Down Pillows with This Now-$27 Set from Amazon
- This Top-Rated Comforter That Feels Like 'Sleeping in a Cloud' Is Double Discounted Right Now
- This Powerful Steam Cleaner Blasts Away Grime 'in Seconds' — and It's Under $100 at Amazon
- Amazon's Best-Selling Sweatshirt Is the 'Softest Piece of Clothing' Shoppers Have Ever Worn