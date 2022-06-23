Found: 10 Cooling Pillows on Sale at Amazon — Up to 54% Off
If you're a hot sleeper, you're in the right place. We found several cooling pillows that are up to 54 percent off at Amazon. And it's not even Prime Day yet!
The parade of deals takes place on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 this year, but if you'd rather beat the rush, or you don't have a Prime membership (which, by the way, is rather easy to fix), there are plenty of sales you can take advantage of right now — including on summer's must-have bedding accessory.
For anyone looking for affordable pillows that help prevent night sweats, forgo the department stores and head to Amazon, where there are plenty of comfortable cooling pillows that now cost as little as $16. We rounded up 10 customer-loved options that are on sale for as much as 54 percent off.
Shop Early Prime Day Deals on Cooling Pillows
- Eli & Elm Ultimate Side Sleeper Pillow, $103.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Uutouu Contour Memory Foam Pillow, $29.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Fern and Willow Luxury Plush Cooling Gel Pillows, $27.49 (orig. $49.99)
- PharMeDoc Blue Cooling Gel Infused Memory Foam Pillow, $39.95 (orig. $54.99)
- OhGeni Shredded Memory Foam Gel Pillow, $20.99 (orig. $40.99)
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $25.79 (orig. $42.99)
- Lifewit Shredded Memory Foam Pillow, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99)
- Coolzon Down Alternative Cooling Pillows Bed Pillows, $24.99 (orig. $36.90)
- Lifewit Supportive Cooling Pillows, $31.49 with coupon (orig. $44.99)
- Hoomquing Down Alternative Pillows, $15.21 (orig. $23.98)
There are several options that are suitable for every budget, as well as designs that cater to different needs in terms of comfort, support, and cooling abilities. But before making a final decision, think about what type of sleeper you are: Some of the cooling pillows on our list are great for all positions, while others are specific to side, back, or stomach sleepers.
If you're a side sleeper, then the high-quality Eli & Elm Ultimate Side Sleeper Pillow should already be in your cart. It has a unique shape that provides ample support for your neck and back, and its removable filling lets you make it as soft or firm as you want. Plus, it's super breathable, made with latex foam mixed with cooling gels to keep you temperate all night.
"It's like sleeping on a soft, supportive cloud," said one five-star reviewer.
Another popular choice is the Fern and Willow Luxury Plush Cooling Gel Pillows that are (you guessed it) designed to regulate heat and help you stay cool while you sleep. The set of two is a whopping 45 percent off right now when you apply Amazon's coupon before adding it to your cart. More than 8,000 shoppers have given them a perfect rating, and one reviewer described them as "hotel quality pillows" for a fraction of the price.
Shoppers say they feel like soft, fluffy down pillows, but they're instead made with a cooling gel that's more eco-friendly and won't poke through the cover. They're ideal for all types of sleepers too, which makes them great for guest rooms. (You might as well order more than one set while they're significantly marked down ahead of Prime Day.)
And back sleepers, this one's for you: The PharMeDoc Blue Cooling Pillow has a unique appearance that might not look comfortable at first glance, but its gel-infused memory foam is way softer than you might think and supports your head and neck for back while relieving pressure points. Plus, it has large hole punches to provide ventilation, ensuring it doesn't trap your body heat inside the cover and filling.
It's also backed by more than 3,000 five-star ratings. In reviews, one shopper even claimed it's "the best pillow you will ever sleep on." The reviewer added that "the material is so soft and pliable that it gives the sensation of sleeping on air but supports your neck perfectly!" Another shopper said the pillows "maintain their form-fitting firmness," and they were ultimately so impressed, they bought a second set.
Since temperatures are already hitting triple digits in some parts of the country, you probably want your cooling pillow sooner rather than later. So don't wait until Amazon Prime Day to start shopping! Take advantage of these early deals now, and your pillow can arrive in as little as two days with Prime shipping.
