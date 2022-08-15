All of These Popular Cooling Bed Sheets with 5,000+ Five-Star Ratings Are Under $30 at Amazon

As difficult as it can be to stay cool during the day in the summertime, with the sun beating down on you, it can be equally challenging to keep from overheating at night.

No matter what temperature it is inside your house, it can feel like a furnace when you're in bed under the covers, trying to get a good night's sleep. One way to help prevent that discomfort, though, is by investing in some cooling bed sheets, designed to keep you feeling good even on the hottest summer nights.

And you don't have to spend a fortune to find a high-quality version of these sheets either, as Amazon has tons of top-rated cooling sheet sets with low prices. Plus, in addition to keeping you cool, these sheets are known for being super soft, attractive, and durable, so you know they'll majorly enhance your bedroom experience.

Below, we've rounded up five of our favorite cooling sheets from Amazon, all under $30. Scroll through the options to see why thousands of shoppers have left glowing reviews for these popular sets, and pick the one that's right for you.

5 Cooling Sheets from Amazon Under $30

With over 12,700 five-star ratings from shoppers, the Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture Wicking Sheet Set has earned a rep as one of the best in the business. The four-piece set (two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet) is made with CoolMax fabric that takes moisture away from the skin and spreads it onto the fabric, leaving you to stay cool and dry all night long. One shopper who suffers from hot flashes said they were originally unsure that these sheets would work, but found them to be hugely effective. "They really are moisture wicking and are so, so soft and comfortable," they shared.

Then there's the Sonoro Kate Super Soft Microfiber Bed Sheet Set, which comes in a whopping 17 colors, has seven size options ranging from twin to split king, and is made with an ultra-soft, durable microfiber fabric with extra stretch. One reviewer praised the sheets' "flannel-like softness without the heaviness," and added, "Finally, a set of soft sheets that won't make you sweat on a hot summer day!" The queen set comes with four pieces: two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet. It's no wonder these sheets have more than 89,000 perfect ratings.

Thousands of shoppers are also big fans of the Sleep Zone Super Soft Cooling Queen Bed Sheets Set, available in six sizes and 13 colors, ranging from coral to gray. Made of premium, double-brushed microfiber yarns and designed with cooling comfort technology, this four-piece sheet set pulls moisture away from your body and balances your body temperature. "I am very hot-natured and have to sleep with a ceiling fan on (even in winter) and even with that, I sweat at night," wrote one shopper who called the sheets "magic." They continued: "I've yet to find sheets that keep me cool at night. UNTIL these sheets! I slept the best last night that I've slept in I don't know when."

No matter which one of these sheets sets you to go for, you can plan to say goodbye to night sweats and bedtime overheating for good.

