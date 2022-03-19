Amazon Shoppers Think They've Found the Perfect Convertible Chair for Small Spaces
Intentional or not, it is pretty likely that at some point in your life, you will fall asleep somewhere that is not your bed. Whether it's in an airplane seat or a chair at a cafe, sometimes you just need to take a nap. We've all been there. What if you had a chair you could fall asleep in that wouldn't leave your entire body sore the next day? Game-changer, right? Enter the convertible chair that's proving to be an Amazon shopper favorite.
Originally priced at $450, the Gia Tri-Fold Convertible Bed Chair in its ready-for-spring yellow hue is currently 15 percent off, coming out to just under $385. While some shoppers did comment on the price tag being on the steeper side, the purchase has proven to be well worth it, as it can adjust into four positions. Not only is the chair well made and "sturdy," but it's also "super cute," according to one reviewer. And the fact that the modular chair easily converts from a chair to a chaise lounge or a bed with minimal effort? Priceless.
The chair's foam cushion is supportive yet still comfortable, making it perfect for cozying up with a book. While most shoppers loved the firmness of the mattress, one did recommend adding a cushion or another pillow of your choice "if you prefer a softer feel."
To maintain stability when the chair is converted into a bed, the chair includes hidden legs that can be pulled out from the zippered pouch. But you can also keep them tucked away, making it the ideal floor bed or lounger. One shopper said that this is what makes the "versatile" chair perfect for a den or playroom, writing that their kids and their "small guests love these for sleepovers." Others said that the chair was exactly what they hoped for — a comfortable place to rest.
As for the delivery and assembly, shoppers are more than content with how the package arrived, saying it came "almost completely assembled except for the legs." Not only does it not require much assembly, but it's also rather lightweight, weighing about 55 pounds. Not bad for a bed!
Whether it's sitting in a dorm room, office, family room, or apartment, the convertible chair that easily transforms into a bed is perfect for any small space looking to make a big impact in a way that is both functional and stylish.
