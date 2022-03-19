Amazon Shoppers Think They've Found the Perfect Convertible Chair for Small Spaces

Originally priced at $450, the Gia Tri-Fold Convertible Bed Chair in its ready-for-spring yellow hue is currently 15 percent off, coming out to just under $385. While some shoppers did comment on the price tag being on the steeper side, the purchase has proven to be well worth it, as it can adjust into four positions. Not only is the chair well made and "sturdy," but it's also "super cute," according to one reviewer. And the fact that the modular chair easily converts from a chair to a chaise lounge or a bed with minimal effort? Priceless.