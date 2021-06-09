Shop

The 'Best Coffee Table Ever' Is on Sale at Amazon - and It's Already Selling Out

Reviewers can’t believe how affordable it is
By Nina Huang
June 09, 2021 07:30 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

It can be tricky to complete a living room without a coffee table to put things like drinks and remotes on (or even rest your feet), but in smaller spaces, it might be the first thing to go. After all, tables can be bulky and space-consuming. In the case where they not only add on aesthetic points but also provide extra storage, though, they almost become essential - at least that's how Amazon shoppers think of the Convenience Concepts' Soho Coffee Table, which one shopper even called ″the best coffee table ever.″

The Convenience Concepts piece has left reviewers impressed with "how good this table looks in person," and many couldn't believe how affordable it is. Designed with sturdy glass panels on its side and a variety of tabletops to choose from (like faux marble and sandstone-colored wood), the table definitely looks more expensive than its typical $115 to $145 price tag. Actually, certain styles are even on sale right now, with options starting at just $94.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Convenience Concepts Soho Coffee Table in Weathered White, $94.91 (orig. $144.38); amazon.com

Apart from its design and look, shoppers have also raved about the Soho Table's ease of assembly, and how spacious it makes rooms look with its glass panels. "Don't let the glass keep you from buying this table," said a reviewer who bought the faux white marble style of the table, which is currently out of stock (but still shoppable). "It's so beautiful with the right amount of marble accents in the table. [The] instructions are straightforward and easy to follow."

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Convenience Concepts Soho Coffee Table in Faux White Marble, $94.91 (orig. $115.96); amazon.com

The Soho Table's middle storage compartment is great for holding entertainment essentials such as books, remotes, and puzzles, making it ideal for limited spaces. "I live in a studio and needed a small table that still looked chic and allowed for storage," another reviewer wrote. "This table is perfect. [It] looks great, and can hold a lot of paperbacks."

RELATED: Amazon Shoppers Say They're 'Blown Away' by This Tower Fan - and It's on Sale

Even after months of using the Soho Table, a reviewer said they're "still so in love with the way it makes [their] apartment look classy and clean." The table currently has more than 600 five-star ratings on Amazon, where styles are already selling out. Hurry and get the Convenience Concepts table on sale below for a stylish update to your living room.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Convenience Concepts Soho Coffee Table in White, $94.91 (orig. $104.47); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Convenience Concepts Soho Coffee Table in Sandstone and Glass, $111.87; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com