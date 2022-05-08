This Chic Bookshelf Goes from Box to Built in Just 30 Minutes, Shoppers Say, and It's on Sale for $84
If your book, plant, or even shoe collection has started to spill onto the floor, seemingly invading every crevice of your home, it might be time for an additional bookshelf. By no means does this require having to buy something boring and basic though — the items you want to be displayed can be sorted and tucked away in style thanks to one option in particular.
The Convenience Concepts French Country Bookshelf Ladder ticks all the boxes. It measures 25 inches in length by 15.75 inches wide and comes in at a height of 72.75 inches. The ladder shelf is stylish, simple to put together, and a storage savior, according to Amazon shoppers. Plus, it's on sale right now for $84, more than $50 off its full price.
The best part? There's no need to lug out your entire home tool kit or sweat over instructions for an hour while using a tiny hex key. This bookshelf is a "breeze to assemble," according to a five-star reviewer, who was one of the dozens of others to comment on the unit's easy installation. Another shopper noted it only took 30 minutes for it to go from a box of parts to a fully assembled shelf.
Buy It! Convenience Concepts French Country Bookshelf Ladder in Dark Walnut, $83.70 (orig. $136.67); amazon.com
The shelf itself is a quality build, and the same can't be said for all flat-pack furniture items. Many are wood lookalikes, often made of solely plastic and other materials, which cut down on their reliability and sturdiness. Not this cottage chic option. Shoppers love that its shelves are made of heavy-duty wood and free of flimsy surfaces and stress-inducing wobbles.
"Most tiered bookshelves have thin shelves and are mostly used [just] for decorative purposes, but these have thick and sturdy shelves so I never have to worry," wrote one happy customer, who purchased five of these ladder shelves. They went on to share how much they appreciated that the shelves "come with [a] small block piece for the bottom to make sure your shelves don't slip from the wall and crash in the middle of the night." (Hey, it can happen!)
Though this rustic ladder shelf is useful for stacking books and styling decor, it can be used in other parts of your home, too. One person set it up as a sleek storage solution for bathroom essentials, another used it as a home for their succulents, and a separate buyer even designated it as a front entryway shoe rack.
No matter what purpose it's given, this "flawless and functional" storage solution is worth purchasing, especially now while it's under $85. Face that overflowing stack of books or pile of shoes with confidence by having a chic ladder shelf at the ready to help you get organized.
