Though this rustic ladder shelf is useful for stacking books and styling decor, it can be used in other parts of your home, too. One person set it up as a sleek storage solution for bathroom essentials, another used it as a home for their succulents, and a separate buyer even designated it as a front entryway shoe rack.



No matter what purpose it's given, this "flawless and functional" storage solution is worth purchasing, especially now while it's under $85. Face that overflowing stack of books or pile of shoes with confidence by having a chic ladder shelf at the ready to help you get organized.