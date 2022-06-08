Amazon Shoppers Call This Mop Their 'Secret Weapon,' and It's Under $30 Right Now
If cleaning the floor has always felt like a pain to you, you're probably using the wrong tool. Rather than rely on a bucket and mop, it's worth testing out a sleek floor mop that doesn't require squeezing out a gallon of dirty water every few minutes.
Consider the Conliwell Professional Microfiber Floor Mop, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The mop has an 18-inch base that can cover a lot of ground in one swipe, complete with a stainless steel handle that withstands frequent use. To use the mop, simply attach a wet or dry microfiber cloth to the base (it's easily affixed and removed thanks to a genius velcro design) and then get to work, running the mop across a slew of surfaces, including hard floors and even windows.
The microfiber pad acts like a magnet, effortlessly picking up everything from dust and dirt to pet hair. Thanks to the adjustable handle, the mop can be extended to suit people of different heights. Plus, the head can be rotated while in use, allowing you to cover more surface area with each swipe. Each purchase comes with four washable microfiber pads that can be tossed into the washing machine after every use.
Buy It! Conliwell Professional Microfiber Floor Mop, $26.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com
Over 1,100 Amazon shoppers have given the microfiber mop a five-star rating, with one calling it their "secret weapon" and noting that their "floors look beautiful" afterward. Another user said, "The pads must be magic," while a third wrote: "I threw away my sponge mop; this cleans far better."
Another shopper who's a housekeeper enthused that they love how sleek the mop is, explaining that they "need to be streamlined in what I carry around with me." They shared that this mop "fits the bill" and "breaks down easily for carrying." They also appreciated how the mop is "light" and "easy to use."
Head to Amazon to get the Conliwell Professional Microfiber Floor Mop while it's under $30.
- This 'Lightweight' Stick Vacuum That 'Maneuvers Like a Dream' Is on Sale for $95 at Amazon Right Now
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Window Fan Keeps Them 'Cool as a Cucumber,' and It's on Sale
- 7 New SPF Products Packed with Powerful Anti-Aging Skincare Ingredients to Try This Summer
- Restless Sleepers Say They're 'Out Like a Light' Under This Best-Selling Cooling Weighted Blanket, Now on Sale