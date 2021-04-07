This $13 Gadget Is the Secret to Defuzzing Clothes and Furniture

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
If you've ever experienced pilling on your clothes and furniture, then you know how difficult it can be to get rid of — until now. A fabric shaver like the Amazon shopper-loved Conair Fabric Defuzzer can make the process a whole lot easier, and it's currently on sale for just $13 for a limited time.
This handheld gadget has been dubbed a ″miracle worker″ by reviewers and is backed by more than 43,000 five-star ratings. "I bought this on a whim in last attempts to save my favorite duvet cover. The pills had gotten to the point where it was seriously uncomfortable to sleep with them getting all up in my leg space," one reviewer said. "Not only is my duvet cover basically brand new, but I have found a new hobby. I'm depilling everything … It does the job quickly and leaves everything looking fresh."
Other shoppers rave about how easy it is to use and how quickly it works. Choose from three depth settings, flip the on switch, and it will shave down any fuzz or small matting from practically any fabric whether it's your favorite sweater or your sofa. The best part is it features a detachable lint catcher that makes cleanup quick and gets rid of the fuzz for good. And since it's battery-operated, you don't have to worry about finding an outlet or detangling any cords.
Buy It! Conair Battery Operated Fabric Defuzzer, $12.99 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com
Along with the defuzzer's more than 10,000 five-star reviewers, I can say this $13 gadget actually works and is totally worth the hype. I'd never heard of a fabric defuzzer before, but since my white sectional was covered in little fuzz balls that were nearly impossible to get rid of, I knew I wanted to give it a try. I tried various handheld vacuums and lint rollers that didn't make a difference, but when I used the Conair defuzzer, it made my sofa look like new — no exaggeration.
The amount of built-up fuzz I found in the lint trap after using it on just one cushion was shocking, and even my husband commented on how much better it now looks. After seeing the success I had with my sofa, I used the defuzzer on my favorite pair of leggings which had developed a lot of pilling where my thighs rub together. Within seconds, the fuzz disappeared, and now they look and feel like new, too.
The Conair Fabric Defuzzer won't be on sale for long, so be sure to add it to your virtual cart for $13 while you still can. Now excuse me while I go use it to depill everything in my house.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more discounts.