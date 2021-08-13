This Weighted Blanket Is 'So Cool at Night' That Shoppers Say They Have to Sleep with Two
It's that time of year when you'll do just about anything to stay cool overnight — whether that means investing in a powerful air conditioning system or slipping under a set of cooling bed sheets. If you're looking for yet another method to prevent the dreaded night sweats, consider opting for a top-rated cooling weighted blanket.
The Comho Cooling Weighted Blanket has been named an Amazon's Choice product in the category and has earned over 5,500 five-star ratings. Woven from cotton, the blanket not only creates the sensation of being held or hugged, but is also designed to keep you cool all night long. It's built with seven layers, including the weighted insert, nano ceramic beads, and breathable cotton which work together to keep you comfortable while you sleep.
Slip under the blanket to go to sleep or hang out on the couch without feeling like you're going to instantly burn up. Shoppers can choose from several weights, including 5, 15, and 20 pounds, the smallest of which is ideal for a child, and the brand recommends choosing one that's around 10 percent of your body weight. Prices start at $16 for the 5-pound size, and the 20-pound blanket, which is typically $60, is currently 40 percent off thanks to a coupon on Amazon..
Buy It! Comho 20-Pound Cooling Weighted Blanket, $35.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with the cooling weighted blanket, and nearly 700 people have left it a five-star review. Many reviewers even say it's the "best weighted blanket on the market."
"When I finally switched to a good memory foam mattress, I thought I'd found the ultimate sleep experience," one five-star reviewer shares. "I was not prepared for just how amazing this blanket feels — it really is a next-level sleeping experience! .... I fell asleep within a couple minutes and slept like a baby the entire night." They added: "The only problem is that it's even harder to get out of bed in the morning because it feels so darn good to be wrapped in so much snuggly goodness!"
"The cooling feature is no joke," another shopper says. "I always run hot when I sleep and figured because it was heavy it would probably make me too warm, and I was wrong. I actually was so cool at night that at one point I had to get up and grab a second blanket just to wear under the weighted one."
If you're looking for a new way to stay cool overnight, shop the Comho Cooling Weighted Blanket starting at just $16 at Amazon.
- This Weighted Blanket Is 'So Cool at Night' That Shoppers Say They Have to Sleep with Two
- Dyson Owners Say This $110 Cordless Stick Vacuum Is the 'Best Money They've Ever Spent'
- Forget the Side Table: This Best-Selling Minimalist Shelf Can Attach to Your Bed Frame in Seconds
- Amazon Just Slashed the Prices of 4 Top-Rated Robot Vacuums — Including One for $115 Less