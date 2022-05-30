Amazon Shoppers Are Ditching $200 Pillows for This 'Awesome' Set That Starts at Just $32
No matter how you sleep, going to bed requires a few essentials, whether you need to curl up with a mug of tea or slip under a set of cooling bed sheets. But if you've determined that what you're working with is not enough, consider upgrading your pillows with the Ja Comforts Duck Feather and Down Bed Pillows, which are currently on sale at Amazon.
The pillows are filled with a mix of duck feathers and duck down, crafting a pillow that can absorb moisture and is breathable and fluffy. Each one is finished off with two layers of 100 percent cotton on the outside and two layers of 100 percent polyester on the inside, making the pillows wonderfully soft to rest on. Plus, any kind of sleeper can find comfort with these pillows, whether you sleep on your stomach, back, or side.
After the pillows arrive, they'll be vacuum sealed, so make sure to wait two hours for them to fully expand. And when they get dirty, they're plenty easy to clean: Just toss them in the washing machine and tumble dry until all of the moisture has been sucked out. You can even test them out for 90 days — and if you don't like them, you can return them for a full refund.
Buy It! Ja Comforts Duck Feather and Down Bed Pillows, $32.20 with coupon (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
Over 2,500 Amazon shoppers have given the pillows a five-star rating, calling them the "real deal." Plus, one noted that they "noticed a huge difference" with neck and back pain. Another reviewer said, "I slept more deeply and felt rested," while a third shared: "I am amazed at how much I enjoyed my sleep last night."
Another user explained that the pillow is "awesome," noting that it's "everything I hoped it would be and even more than my last down pillow." They finished off by saying: "This pillow [is] definitely equal or better than the one I spent almost $200 on five years ago."
Head to Amazon to snag the Ja Comforts Duck Feather and Down Bed Pillows while they're 30 percent off.
