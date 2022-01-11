Amazon Shoppers Say This Space Heater Is So Powerful, They're 'Constantly Turning the Temperature Down'
With the cold weather moving in — and staying put for weeks to come — it's more important than ever to stay warm, whether that means curling up under a heavy blanket or nursing mugs of hot chocolate. Those who are looking for something arguably a little more powerful should opt for the Comfort Zone Portable Electric Space Heater, which is currently 55 percent off at Amazon.
The space heater delivers up to 1,500 watts of power, pushing out enough heat to easily warm rooms up to 1,000 square feet. To use the machine, simply turn the adjustable thermostat knob to switch the heat and power settings. Thanks to the heater's slim and small design, it's able to be stationed just about anywhere, including the living room, home office, garage, and more.
The space heater has been designed with several safety features, including a tip-over switch that will automatically turn off the machine if it's accidentally knocked over, along with a stay-cool exterior that prevents it from overheating. It also comes with a long cord, giving you the option to plug it in anywhere and position it to your liking.
Buy It! Comfort Zone Portable Electric Space Heater, $43.65 (orig. $97.99); amazon.com
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the space heater a five-star rating, with many noting that they feel "warm immediately." One user said that the heater gives out "four times" the amount of heat that a "typical ceramic heater gives out," and another noted, "I've tried more expensive heaters, and this one works better."
"This is what all space heaters used to be like in the '80s," one five-star reviewer shared. "For some strange reason they don't sell these in abundance anymore. But this is the real deal! This really works. Best thing out there if you truly want heat. If you just want warm air blowing on your legs don't get this. Go get the plastic space heaters. But if you want true heat this is it!"
"You will not believe the heat that comes out of this compact heater," another shopper wrote. "I am constantly turning the temperature down. The heat coming out of this heater is remarkable, and I am so pleased with this heater. Especially for the price of it. I would recommend it."
Head to Amazon and shop the Comfort Zone Portable Electric Space Heater while it's more than half off.
