Amazon Shoppers 'Battle' to Get Out of Bed When It's Made with These Sheets
No matter what kind of sleeper you are, everyone deserves to wake up surrounded by the softest of bedding. So if you've been searching for a set of cozy, bright sheets, look no further than the Comfort Spaces 4-Piece Sheet Set, which has been slashed in price at Amazon.
Spun from 100 percent cotton, the percale weave sheet set is plenty soft and breathable, making it ideal for hot sleepers. Each set comes with one flat sheet, two pillowcases, and one fitted sheet that's big enough to stretch over mattresses as deep as 16 inches, complete with an elastic band that prevents it from sliding off the bed.
Shoppers can choose from a handful of solid colors and prints, including diamond taupe, paisley, and classic white, in sizes twin through California king. And when it's time for the sheets to come off the bed to clean, simply toss them in the washing machine on a gentle cycle and tumble dry on low.
Over 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given the sheet set a five-star rating, with many calling it their "favorite sheet set." One reviewer writes that now "it's a battle to get out of this bed" while another explains that "these are the best 100 percent cotton sheets I've gotten for this price."
"These sheets arrived fast," one five-star reviewer shared. "We have washed them a few times already and they have held up better than a more expensive set we have. Well made! They are very soft with just the right amount of crispness. I get hot when I sleep and these keep me nice and cool (well, as cool as one can be with two dogs [laying] with you). Will certainly purchase again."
"Having to deal with hot flashes, so I needed sheets that helped keep me cool and weren't microfiber," another user said. "These do the job. They look good and wash well. I even bought another set after trying these."
Whether you're looking for a holiday gift or simply need a new set of bed sheets for your home, head to Amazon and shop the Comfort Spaces 4-Piece Sheet Set while it's on sale.
