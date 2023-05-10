Even Hot Sleepers Say These Cooling Bed Sheets 'Really Work' — and They're on Sale for Just $22

“They are extremely soft, comfortable and most importantly, reduce heat retention”

By
Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 10, 2023 08:30 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture Wicking Sheet Set Tout
Photo: Amazon

There's nothing worse than waking up in a pool of sweat. As temperatures rise and your bedroom gets hotter, you may want to switch to cooling sheets for quality sleep.

The Comfort Spaces Sheet Set includes two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet with deep pockets that stretch up to 16 inches. Everything is made from a proprietary Coolmax fabric that pulls moisture away from the skin so it can quickly evaporate, keeping you cool while you rest.

The sheet set comes in six sizes, from twin to California king. There are six colors to choose from, including classic white, shades of blue, and a gray and white print. Discounts vary depending on the size and color you opt for, but you can snag the queen set for as little as $22.

Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture Wicking Sheet Set
Amazon

Buy It! Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture Wicking Queen Sheet Set in Aqua, $21.68 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

Though it's easy to be skeptical about sheets that tout the ability to keep you cool through the night, more than 14,000 Amazon customers have given the sheets a five-star rating.

"These sheets are amazing for extremely hot sleepers!" one satisfied customer shared, who also noted that the sheets are "so soft" and "stay cooler than most other sheets." They also wrote: "Absolutely loved how they felt and how they helped me sleep at night!"

Another shopper stated, "These are by far the best sheets that I've owned," adding that the set is "extremely soft, comfortable and most importantly, reduce heat retention." A third person noted that the sheets "really work" according to their husband, who "sleeps very hot and ends up sweating a ton."

Add the breathable and cooling Comfort Spaces Sheet Set to your Amazon cart and make your whole bed feel like the cool side of the pillow. Keep scrolling to shop the sheet set in more colors.

Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture Wicking Sheet Set
Amazon

Buy It! Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture Wicking Queen Sheet Set in Blue, $23.80 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture Wicking Sheet Set
Amazon

Buy It! Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture Wicking Queen Sheet Set in White, $24.47 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com

Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture Wicking Sheet Set
Amazon

Buy It! Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture Wicking Queen Sheet Set in Charcoal, $24.64 (orig. $33.99); amazon.com

