Even Hot Sleepers Say These Cooling Bed Sheets 'Really Work' — and They're on Sale for Just $22

There's nothing worse than waking up in a pool of sweat. As temperatures rise and your bedroom gets hotter, you may want to switch to cooling sheets for quality sleep.

The Comfort Spaces Sheet Set includes two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet with deep pockets that stretch up to 16 inches. Everything is made from a proprietary Coolmax fabric that pulls moisture away from the skin so it can quickly evaporate, keeping you cool while you rest.

The sheet set comes in six sizes, from twin to California king. There are six colors to choose from, including classic white, shades of blue, and a gray and white print. Discounts vary depending on the size and color you opt for, but you can snag the queen set for as little as $22.

Though it's easy to be skeptical about sheets that tout the ability to keep you cool through the night, more than 14,000 Amazon customers have given the sheets a five-star rating.

"These sheets are amazing for extremely hot sleepers!" one satisfied customer shared, who also noted that the sheets are "so soft" and "stay cooler than most other sheets." They also wrote: "Absolutely loved how they felt and how they helped me sleep at night!"

Another shopper stated, "These are by far the best sheets that I've owned," adding that the set is "extremely soft, comfortable and most importantly, reduce heat retention." A third person noted that the sheets "really work" according to their husband, who "sleeps very hot and ends up sweating a ton."

Add the breathable and cooling Comfort Spaces Sheet Set to your Amazon cart and make your whole bed feel like the cool side of the pillow. Keep scrolling to shop the sheet set in more colors.

