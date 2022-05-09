Hot Sleepers Are Replacing Their Luxury Sheets with This $25 Sweat-Wicking Set from Amazon
As hot sleepers or anyone prone to night sweats knows, it's not easy creating the perfect environment for getting a good night's rest. It's both an art and a science, and even if you've found the perfect pillow or set of pajamas, the wrong sheets can ruin your chances of sleeping and waking up in comfort.
For anyone tired of waking up soaked in sweat, the Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture Wicking Sheet Set comes bearing relief. Though it's easy to be skeptical about sheets that tout the ability to cool you off, nearly 11,000 five-star ratings are pretty solid proof of how transformative these sheets have been to shoppers' sleep routines.
The "magic" cooling sheets come in a wide range of sizes, from twin to California king, and the 14-inch depth of the fitted sheet means they'll comfortably wrap around even the thickest mattresses. Each set, which is available in six colors, including icy blue and a charcoal and white design, features a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, all of which will very likely replace the other options in your linen cabinet.
"I refuse to put other sheets on my bed now," wrote one customer, who also added, "I don't think I've woke up sweating once since then."
How does a mere set of sheets completely zap sweat and moisture? It comes down to the absorbent fabric mix, which features the moisture-dispersing Coolmax microfiber. According to the brand, the Coolmax fabric pulls moisture away from the skin and distributes it evenly across the sheets, so the material stays dry and sleep isn't disrupted.
The fabric has another unexpected perk that goes beyond cooling: A fan of the sheets, who granted the set an "11/10 rating," noted that they're resistant to pet hair, so even your furry four-legged friends can enjoy snoozing with you.
Almost more shocking than the set's sweat-wicking and hair-resisting powers, though, is its price. Most high-tech sheets with cooling capabilities can be an investment, often costing hundreds. But these ultra-soft sets start at $21, and even the largest, most expensive set comes is no more than $35.
The reasoning behind the high prices of luxury sheets is often pinned to their quality, but one five-star reviewer found that these silky substitutes outshined their other high thread count bedding and called them "the most comfortable sheets I've ever experienced."
"I thought our 600-count cotton sheets were nice, but these are better, in my opinion, in several respects: comfort, quality, moisture-wicking, [and] cost," they explained. They went on to say that their "sweats are gone" at night and urged shoppers to simply just try the sheets: "You'll find out how good they are."
Don't waste another night being stifled by your sheets. A set of this cooling, buttery soft bedding can make all the difference for hot sleepers.
