A Steam Cleaner That Removes Stains 'Like Magic' Is Just $44 at Amazon Today

Whether you're knee-deep in spring cleaning or just getting started, you're going to require a few tools to get you by.

For instance, you may want to invest in a handy steam cleaner, like the Comforday Multi-Purpose Handheld Pressurized Steam Cleaner, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The steam cleaner works on just about every surface, including laminate, hardwood, fabric, upholstery, ceramic, linoleum, glass, marble, and granite, using pressurized hot steam to remove stubborn stains, grout, and grease. Just fill the device with water, wait for it to heat up, and then get to work.

The steam cleaner comes with nine accessories, allowing you to target hard-to-reach areas like car interiors as well as other spots around the house such as carpeted stairs. Users can work with a funnel, long spray nozzle, extension hose, brush head, bend spray cup, fabric steam tool, and window/door brush plate, plus it arrives with a handy measuring cup to dole out water.

Amazon

Buy It! Comforday Multi-Purpose Handheld Pressurized Steam Cleaner, $43.49 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers have given the steam cleaner a five-star rating, with users noting that it removes stains "like magic." One reviewer wrote, "My leather seats look brand new and are even shiny now!" An additional shopper said, "I just got slime out of the carpet that has been crusted on there for years," and added, "I promise that it is what has been missing from your life."

Another reviewer explained that their wife owns a cleaning business and ordered this device to remove grout in the showers, explaining that it "works absolutely amazing." They also wrote that she uses the steam cleaner on "any crack and crevice that you cannot get dirt out of," and finished off by adding that they ordered a second one to use.

Head to Amazon to get the Comforday Multi-Purpose Handheld Pressurized Steam Cleaner while it's on sale.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.