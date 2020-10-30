The Bring the Funny host and his wife, Pamela Gregg, first purchased the land in 1997 and spent the next three years building their dream home

Comedian Jeff Foxworthy is letting go of his custom-built Georgia mansion.

The Bring the Funny host and his wife, Pamela Gregg, are downsizing to a smaller home, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and have listed their Johns Creek estate for $2.99 million with Peggy Connors of Keller Williams Realty Consultants.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 14,600-square-foot property is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Country Club of the South, a private, gated community in Northern Georgia. Foxworthy and Gregg purchased the land in 1997 and spent the next three years building their dream home with the help of Los Angeles architect Budd Holden.

Holden is a popular designer among celebrities, with a resume boasting work for Barbra Streisand, Cher and Elizabeth Taylor.

Image zoom Credit: Drone Media Solutions & Vantage Point 3D

"If you're looking for a wonderful place to raise your family, you might want to buy this home," the property's listing reads. "Every inch of this magnificent home is built to perfection and detailed with hidden gems throughout."

Image zoom Credit: Drone Media Solutions & Vantage Point 3D

Visitors to the riverside estate are greeted with a grand entry lit up by oversized lanterns. Once inside, guests will find cherry hardwood floors throughout the main level, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase the backyard's cascading waterfall and pool.

Image zoom Credit: Drone Media Solutions & Vantage Point 3D

Image zoom Credit: Drone Media Solutions & Vantage Point 3D

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The home boasts five bedrooms and nine bathrooms, as well as a two-story family room and chef's kitchen with "handcrafted cabinets, top-of-the-line appliances and a beautiful brick-arched butler's pantry," according to the listing.

Image zoom Credit: Drone Media Solutions & Vantage Point 3D

Adjacent to the "fireside master suite" is a spa bath with a morning bar, steam shower and two closets. The suite also includes an exclusive staircase down to the main office.

Image zoom Credit: Drone Media Solutions & Vantage Point 3D

Image zoom Credit: Drone Media Solutions & Vantage Point 3D

Upstairs, the three additional bedrooms feature individual workspaces and private balconies. The home also comes equipped with an elevator, which can take individuals back down to the terrace level where there is an "in-law suite" with a walkout patio.

The backyard has a hotel feel, featuring a Pebble Tec pool, waterfall and cabana boasting a kitchen, grill and full bath.

Image zoom Credit: Drone Media Solutions & Vantage Point 3D

“This timeless and sophisticated home offers a resort lifestyle and serene retreat just a short drive from downtown Atlanta," listing agent Peggy Connors said in a press release obtained by the Journal-Constitution.

Celebrities like Usher, John Smoltz and Tom Glavine have also lived in the neighborhood.

Image zoom Credit: Chris McKay/Getty

Foxworthy and Gregg married in 1985 and share daughters Juliane and Jordan.