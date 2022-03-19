Amazon's New Storefront Is Filled with Colorful Glassware to Brighten Up Your Kitchen
As fun as filling your home with goods and decor can be, it can also often be a cause of some serious stress. In addition to the cost of buying new things and the dilemma of figuring out where they should go, there's the challenge of finding the right items to begin with — especially when the number of products available to choose from is overwhelmingly large. Thankfully, Amazon just made the process a little bit easier with its new storefront, aka simple-to-navigate hub pages for popular home products including wine racks, towels, and, notably, trendy colorful glassware.
In the storefront, shoppers can leisurely browse through 140 sets of vibrant glassware options, including stemless wine glasses, patterned tumblers, and sophisticated goblets. You can sort the offerings by color, brand, style, and price — and what makes this even better is that the vast majority of the colored glassware sets featured are under $50.
Colorful Glassware Finds
- Scandinovia Unbreakable Premium Drinking Glasses (Set of 6), $29.99 (orig. $39.95)
- Godinger Double Highball Glasses (Set of 4), $29.50 (orig. $38.94)
- JoyJolt Hue Stemless Wine Glass (Set of 6), $22.90 (orig. 28.95)
- Yungala Pink Wine Glasses (Set of 6), $47.99 with coupon (orig. $52.99)
- Beneti Exquisite Highball Colored Drinking Glasses (Set of 6), $17.99 (orig. $21.99)
If you've been looking for a simple way to jazz up your kitchen without spending a fortune or wasting hours trying to find products, consider the Amazon storefront your new best friend. The page takes the hassle out of the shopping process, and even more importantly, it highlights colored glassware that's high quality and worthy of display in your home.
This beautiful Scandinovia set of six drinking glasses, for instance, has earned thousands of rave reviews, including from a recent shopper who praised the items for being both ″unbreakable″ and ″gorgeous.″ These four elegant highball glasses from Godinger, meanwhile, have been compared to ″a piece of art in the kitchen″ for their unique look and feel, while a collection of funky pink wine goblets from Yungala are so loved that several reviewers stated they bought another set right afterward.
With spring just around the corner, it's a better time than ever to add some extra color and fun to your kitchen, and the storefront's offerings make it super easy to do just that. Every item in your home should bring you joy, after all — why should glassware be the exception? Check out Amazon's colored glassware storefront to liven up your kitchen, or start your shopping with these standout finds below.
Buy It! Scandinovia Unbreakable Premium Drinking Glasses (Set of 6), $29.99 (orig. $39.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Godinger Double Highball Glasses (Set of 4); $29.50 (orig. $38.94); amazon.com
Buy It! JoyJolt Hue Stemless Wine Glass (Set of 6), $22.90 (orig. 28.95); amazon.com
Buy It! Yungala Pink Wine Glasses (Set of 6), $47.99 with coupon (orig. $52.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Beneti Exquisite Highball Colored Drinking Glasses (Set of 6), $17.99 (orig. $21.99); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Amazon's New Storefront Is Filled with Colorful Glassware to Brighten Up Your Kitchen
- A Popular Power Scrubber Set with 20 Attachments to Clean Every Surface of Your Home Is Just $20 on Amazon
- The Super Comfy Shoe Brand Katie Holmes, Sydney Sweeney, and More Celebs Love Are Secretly on Sale
- Nurses on Reddit Swear by These Sneakers That Are Like 'Walking on Air' — and They're 30% Off at Amazon