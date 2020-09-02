These Are the Most Popular U.S. Zip Codes to Live In Right Now — Did Your Town Make the List?

A new list from Realtor.com ranks which towns are the most in-demand places to buy a home

A new list from Realtor.com reveals the top ten zip codes for real estate right now, from sea to shining sea!

Danielle Hale, Realtor.com's chief economist, told Today that the major trend the list highlights is a desire for more space amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"The suburbs were becoming more desirable even before the pandemic as young buyers get to ages where they're starting families, settling down, looking for more space," Hale said. "The pandemic has really accentuated that trend as people are home more often, trying to do more things from home — often work, learn, play, live. Space has really become important."

"Homes on the hottest zip codes list are selling fast — on average they are selling in 18 days, so faster than surrounding areas," she added. "And they're also getting a lot of buyer interest. Buyers are checking out these properties more than anywhere else."

The zip code 80911 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, tops the list, with homes selling within a median of six days this past July. The high demand for the western city may be because of its relative affordability — the median list price in the ZIP code is $306,500, according to Realtor.com

"This zip code is very affordable relative to the surrounding markets,” Hale said of the area. There are lots of great things to do in Colorado Springs nearby: You've got the Garden of the Gods park. It gets 300 days of sunshine each year. There's also the new Olympic & Paralympic Museum that's there, so lots of reasons to relocate out West where it's sunny and you can enjoy the outdoors."

Reynoldsburg, Ohio comes in at number two, with Rochester, New York; Melrose, Massachusetts; and South Portland, Maine, following.