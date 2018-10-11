Benjamin Moore Reveals its 'Not Arresting or Aggressive' 2019 Color of the Year

Benjamin Moore just revealed its paint color of the year for 2019, and they want to set the tone as neutral as possible.

The brand’s color of choice was a cool gray, dubbed Metropolitan AF-690. The selection is meant to emphasize the “calming role gray plays in society,” a company spokesperson tells PEOPLE in a statement.

“Comforting, composed and effortlessly sophisticated, Metropolitan AF-690 exudes beauty and balance,” Ellen O’Neill, Benjamin Moore Director of Strategic Design Intelligence, said. “It’s a color in the neutral spectrum that references a contemplative state of mind and design. Not arresting nor aggressive, this understated yet glamorous gray creates a soothing, impactful common ground.”

Benjamin Moore

As part of their big reveal, the paint brand also unleashed their palette of 15 color trends that highlight their color of the year, which include a range from neutrals to light pinks, to deep blues and greens.

Benjamin Moore’s announcement follows two other paint companies who have already announced their color selections for the upcoming year. In June, paint pros PPG announced their pick was a rich shade of teal called Night Watch, while in September, Sherwin Williams announced their 2019 color choice: a warm orange hue named Cavern Clay.