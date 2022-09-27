Colonel Sanders' Kentucky Home (and KFC's First HQ) Is for Sale for $9 Million — See Inside!

Colonel Sanders's former Kentucky home is on the market!

The three-acre, Shelbyville property, which includes a 5,000-square-foot residence known as Blackwood Hall, once owned by Colonel Harland Sanders and his wife Claudia, as well as the Claudia Sanders Dinner House restaurant, is on the market for $9 million, with Morgan Hancock and Jonathan Klunk of Six Degrees Real Estate.

The fast food founder resided on the property for 25 years and it became the first headquarters of KFC.

In addition to the property itself, the unique listing also includes memorabilia from the Sanders family, including Colonel Sanders' original Kentucky Colonel certificate, a Happy Birthday letter from President Nixon to Colonel Sanders, Colonel Sanders' Bible, money clip, wristwatch and other historical items.

Rights to Claudia Sanders' trademark and likeness of the Claudia Sanders name would also go to the buyer, according to the listing agents.

"Claudia was the unspoken hero of her husband's success in business. And he wanted to honor her by creating Claudia Sanders Dinner House and associated brands," Klunk said in a press release. "There is so much rich history included in this sale; it is exciting to think about the potential that lies ahead for the right buyer — to honor and protect this legacy and grow the brand even further."

Known for its country cooking and family-style dining, the nearly 25,000-square-foot restaurant's signature yeast rolls, creamed spinach and pies have been menu items since it opened in 1959. Claudia Sanders Dinner House has been run by Sanders family friends Tommy and Cherry Settle for nearly 50 years, according to the New York Post.

Blackwood Hall, which matches both the restaurant's and KFC's signature red-and-white color palette with a red roof and white facade, was Col. Sanders' home until his death at age 94 in 1980; Claudia died at age 90 in 1994.