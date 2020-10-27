This Inflatable Hot Tub with Thousands of Rave Reviews Will Give You a Spa-Like Oasis at Home

Others have been downright surprised by how well this inflatable hot tub works after a simple set-up process. One such shopper explained: “All in all, it took about 45 minutes to put together from start to finish including filling it up with water. Once it was filled, we let it sit for the recommended 24 hours for the temperature to reach 104 degrees. This took about a day and a half. When we were finally able to get in, we pressed the button for the jets to come on and we were totally mesmerized and it was actually too hot!”