The Coleman Camping Chair, which is the top-seller in Amazon's camping chairs category, has a fully cushioned seat and back, as well as a strong steel frame, to provide plenty of support during those summer days when you're sitting outside for hours on end. It comes with both a big side pocket to hold your essentials and a mesh cup holder, which brings us to the chair's best feature of all: an insulated pouch built into the armrest that acts as a cooler and can keep four cans chilled and accessible at all times. No more having to constantly get up whenever you need a new drink; with this chair, everything you need is right at your side.