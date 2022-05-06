Shoppers Say They've Found 'the Best Camping Chair' on Amazon, and It's on Sale for $28 Right Now
There's nothing like spending an afternoon sitting outside and basking in the sun on a warm day, whether it's on a beach, at a sports game, or even just in the backyard. One key part of enjoying that experience? Having a high-quality camping chair to chill in, of course.
And if you're looking for an easily foldable camping chair, you'll want to check out this currently on sale, under-$30 model from Amazon that has earned nearly 40,000 five-star ratings from shoppers thanks to its comfort, sturdiness, and built-in cooler.
The Coleman Camping Chair, which is the top-seller in Amazon's camping chairs category, has a fully cushioned seat and back, as well as a strong steel frame, to provide plenty of support during those summer days when you're sitting outside for hours on end. It comes with both a big side pocket to hold your essentials and a mesh cup holder, which brings us to the chair's best feature of all: an insulated pouch built into the armrest that acts as a cooler and can keep four cans chilled and accessible at all times. No more having to constantly get up whenever you need a new drink; with this chair, everything you need is right at your side.
At 24 inches wide and 18.1 inches high, the chair can hold up to 325 pounds of weight, and the adjustable arm heights allow you to customize it to your specific needs. You can pick from four colors — black, blue, gray/black, and red — although you'll want to keep in mind that just the black chair is currently marked down to $28. For that price, it would be wrong not to go ahead and get a matching pair of chairs!
Amazon shoppers have nothing but praise for this camping chair and all the ways it's come in handy.
"We use these every week for our kids' games and practices," wrote one five-star reviewer. They went on to share that "the carrying pouch is sturdy, the chairs are wide and comfy, and the cup holder [and] side cooler [are] so convenient."
Another shopper noted how the chair is the "perfect height and size" and they were so impressed with their purchase that they ordered more of these chairs for a second time. A third customer called it "the best camping chair" they've ever bought, and couldn't help but rave about the "roomy" side storage features: "Finally, I don't have to get up and down every five minutes for a drink, phone charger, [or] sunscreen. I have it all at my chair!"
However you plan on spending your summer days, having a comfortable chair with plenty of useful storage will undoubtedly brighten up every outdoor occasion. And this Coleman Camping Chair, which also happens to be Amazon's Choice for camping chairs, is simply a solid pick. Be sure to add it to your cart now while it's still marked down.
