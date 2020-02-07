Amazon Just Slashed the Price of This ‘Super Luxurious’ Bamboo Comforter — but Only for Prime Members

Image zoom Amazon

While it’s not spring quite yet, it’s always a good time to refresh your bedding before the warmer weather sneaks up on you. And thanks to Amazon’s special Just for Prime deals, Prime members can save big on one of the site’s best-selling comforters.

The Cohome Bamboo Fiber Comforter usually retails for $100, but you can snag it for just $75 if you have a Prime membership. The comforter already has a 15-percent-off coupon that’s applicable at checkout, but only Prime users are able to score an extra $10 off. The Just for Prime deal is applicable on the queen and king-sized bamboo comforter. Cohome also sells down alternative cooling comforters within the same listing, which you can add to your cart for even less: They’re originally $50, but also feature a sale coupon for up to 20 percent off at checkout.

Image zoom

Buy It! Cohome Bamboo Fiber Comforter, $74.93 with Prime and coupon (orig. $99.90); amazon.com; Cohome Cooling Down Alternative Comforter, $39.92 with coupon (orig. $49.90); amazon.com

RELATED: Amazon Is Selling This Powerful Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for 45% Off — but Only for Prime Members

The Cohome comforter is currently in Amazon’s top 10 overall best-selling comforters on the site. It has a 4.6 rating, with over 80 percent of shoppers giving it a five-star review. Customers call the comforter “super luxurious,” saying it’s lightweight, fluffy, and so cozy that it’ll make you want to “stay in bed all day long.”

“So comfy and soft, like sleeping on cloud nine. I absolutely [loved] this blanket right out of the package…you can tell it is well made,” one shopper wrote. “I could not help myself but to take a nap with this blanket and I am so glad I did. It feels like you are being hugged by a giant teddy bear, but does not make you too hot, the temperature stays even, and the colors did not fade at all in the wash cycle!”

A majority of shoppers also agree that while the Cohome Bamboo Fiber Comforter will definitely keep you cool in warmer temperatures, it still does the job when it’s cold out, too. We’re not sure how long this Prime-only deal will last — so make sure you add this lightweight comforter to your cart before it’s over.